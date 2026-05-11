Players Gained Back Over $10M Through AskGamblers Casino Complaint Service in 2025

Driven by a year of record-breaking milestones, the AskGamblers Casino Complaint Service (AGCCS) successfully recovered more than $10 million for players in 2025, as detailed in the latest annual report.

BELGRADE, Serbia, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 AskGamblers Casino Complaint Service report is officially published. The detailed report showcases all the accomplishments of the AGCCS team, records broken, casinos affected and other relevant data.

The highlight was $10,728,000 returned to players!

This is an all-time high for the period of one year. Not only did AskGamblers help players gain over $10 million back, but they did so with excellent efficiency. The team's successful resolution of 3,779 cases pushed the overall success rate to 68% of all accepted complaints.

Non-English markets saw a massive surge, with players recovering $1,203,007, a substantial leap from the $330,000 reclaimed in 2024.

The year's most significant case involved a single player reclaiming $450,000, followed by two additional successful complaints that both exceeded the $200,000 mark.

Dijana Radunović, General Manager at AskGamblers, praised the AGCCS: "Each year, more players come to us for help and it's fascinating to see what our team can do. In 2025, we focused a lot on reducing the number of rejected complaints by making the process easier for players and the first results already show. We will continue to refine our processes and establish AskGamblers as the best mediator between operators and players."

A full report is available at AskGamblers where you can learn more about complaint processes and dive deep into all the numbers!

About AskGamblers

AskGamblers.com strives to provide current, objective, and accurate information and guide its users towards a safe gaming experience. The way we deliver our services, from the online casino, sportsbook, slot, and bonus reviews to our trusted Complaint Service, is best described by our motto: 'Get the truth. Then play.'

For more information about AskGamblers and AskGamblers Awards, please contact [email protected].

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SOURCE AskGamblers