Players Harnessing Nanotechnologies to Meet Expanding Industrial Demands in Global & U.S. Graphite Coatings Market, Valuation Projected to Expand at CAGR of 7.5% During 2020-2030: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphite-based coatings are an advanced coating system which are being utilized in range of industrial applications to meet several functional characteristics. Graphite coatings are being preferred over ceramic coatings in various applications, increasingly in automotive and aerospace industries. In addition, they are used as lubricants for metal, plastics, and rubber parts. The global and U.S. graphite coatings is reaping steady sales from the uptake in the automotive coating applications, the reason having to do with the suitability of these in high-stress and temperature applications. They also have isotatic characteristics and good homogeneity. The high conductivity also makes it suitable for numerous conductive materials. It is thus used as conductive medium in range of consumer electronics devices. They are used in tablets, computers, television screens, and displays.
Continuous research and developments have propelled strides in the global and U.S. graphite coatings market. Strict government-imposed lockdowns in various nations to combat the COVID-19 infection risks in populations have, however, led to trade restrictions, impeding the prospects in the market. The market is anticipated to clock healthy CAGR of 7.5% during 2020 – 2030.
Key Findings of Study
- Aerospace Industry Emerging as Prominent End-use Industry
Rise in demand for high-performance automotive parts, such as for piston, gear, and other engine components, spurs prospects in the market; widespread demand for coatings and the need for functional coatings in the aerospace industry has propelled the uptake; they overcome the limitations of ceramic coatings, notably by preventing water spots. Growing traction of graphite coatings as go-to coating system for corrosion prevention has boosted the revenue generation in the global and U.S. graphite coatings market.
- Leveraging Nanotechnologies for Fabrication Set Tone for Innovations
Perhaps the most notable development in all coating fabrication is nanotechnologies. They are used in wide range of coating system. Manufacturers in the market are harnessing the technologies for churning out novel coatings. Further, the incorporation of nanomaterials make the graphite-bases coating act as a high-end functional coatings for the key end-use industries. Focusing on new advancements in nanotechnology has become a key winning imperative for players in the global and U.S. graphite coatings market.
- Commercialization of Electrical Vehicles
Graphite coatings are being extensively utilized in the Li-ion battery, specifically in the anode. Rise in sales of Li-ion batteries in electrical vehicles presents a vast avenue for market players. Over the past few years, electric vehicles (EV) have gathered massive steam in the transportation industry both in private and commercial segments, to fulfil the objective of consistently reducing the carbon footprint. Thus, the rise in sales of EVs has spurred the demand for graphite-based coatings.
Global & U.S. Graphite Coatings Market: Key Driving Factors and Avenues
- Spiralling investments in the development of electric vehicles by many globally prominent automakers have favored demand in the market
- Growing number of strategic alliances among small and mid-size companies to shape the value chain in global and U.S. graphite coatings market.
- Rapid pace of urbanization is adding momentum to the production of automotive and aerospace components, thereby spurring the sales of graphite coatings
- Rise in sales of consumer electronics has spurred the use of graphite coatings.
- Efforts by the U.S. government to spur domestic semiconductor manufacturing has added impetus to market growth
Global & U.S. Graphite Coatings Market: Key Players
- Van Sickle Paint Mfg. Company
- Asbury Carbons
- Imerys Graphite & Carbon
- Whitford
- Mersen
- CONDAT Corporation
