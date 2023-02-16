Players Health Launches Bespoke Sports Insurance Product and MGA Operations Backed by BizDynamics

In less than 90 days, Players Health launched General Liability nationwide and is now writing GL and A&H nationwide in the US and Canada

BOSTON, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BizDynamics, a cloud business unit of ValueMomentum, Inc., is pleased to announce Players Health has successfully launched their MGA operations with a four-month go-live for General Liability and Accident & Health. The GL product was launched nationwide in a remarkable 90 days, followed by A&H deployment and expansion to all 50 US states and several Canadian provinces.

Players Health's successful new insurance business was made possible with a broad move to a cloud-native environment with a headless instance of Socotra Connected Core integrated with BizDynamics Quote Management System, Rating and Engage for digital engagement with agents. BizDynamics managed the implementation as a certified partner of policy administration provider Socotra.

Based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Players Health provides risk management services to sports organizations seeking to manage the health of young or amateur athletes, coaches, and owners. They aim to be a one-stop shop for a variety of services to promote the health and safety of athletes in today's sports landscape. Insurance was a natural addition to Players Health's existing modern ecosystem of products and services and their next target for growth. They needed MGA capabilities, including agent tools and online quoting, to offer a bespoke insurance product to their clients.

"The ability to deliver insurance products digitally was critically important to us as a way of expanding our top-notch risk management services for sports organizations," said Tyrre Burks, Founder and CEO of Players Health. "In partnership with BizDynamics and Socotra, we have achieved our aggressive timeline to roll out insurance offerings to start benefiting our customers immediately."

Sandeep Bajaj, Group Chief Information Officer of Players Health, added, "A seamless and engaging digital experience is one of our key differentiators for our clients. With these cloud-native tools from BizDynamics and Socotra supported by BizDynamics' tech concierge services, we've built the foundation for success in our insurance expansion. It's now fast and easy for us to launch products quickly in multiple geographies and pivot with tweaks to both products and experience flows to address market changes and new audiences."

Players Health selected BizDynamics to implement Socotra Connected Core with a robust combination of BizDynamics solutions and services for front-end, rating, digital engagement, and API and integration gateways. Players Health also forged a strategic applications partnership with BizDynamics. Going forward, BizDynamics will provide a new case management app for Players Health and support all of the company's current and future apps. BizDynamics also provides ongoing tech concierge services for Players Health, including API and integrations, infrastructure support, and a help desk. A full case study is now available at bizdynamics.com.

"For Players Health, the success of the project hinged on being able to rapidly add new products to existing, streamlined quote-bind journeys, make product and experience changes in a low-code environment, and stitch together multiple systems within native cloud capabilities," said Anant Iyer, President, Markets and Outreach for BizDynamics. "User experience is one of the most important key differentiators that Players Health identified in our initial meetings, and we were pleased to be able to meet all of their requirements while going live in all US states in 90 days."

About Players Health

Minneapolis-based Players Health is a sports technology platform providing digital risk management services, reporting tools and insurance products to sports organizations to comply with changing athletic environments and responsibilities. Working towards establishing the safest environment for athletes, Players Health views the health and safety of athletes as a priority in today's sports landscape. For more information, visit www.playershealth.com .

About BizDynamics

BizDynamics, a cloud business unit of ValueMomentum, Inc., provides affordable and simplified cloud solutions and enterprise-class services that insurers need to succeed in a digital world. For more information, visit www.bizdynamics.com .

About Socotra

Socotra brings unparalleled speed, flexibility, and choice that give insurers more control over their business. With Socotra's complete insurance solutions, global insurers and insurtech MGAs can accelerate product development, reduce costs, and improve customer experiences. Socotra provides open APIs, a product-agnostic data model, and out-of-the-box capabilities to manage the entire policy lifecycle, making insurance innovation faster, easier, and more affordable. To learn more, visit socotra.com .

SOURCE ValueMomentum