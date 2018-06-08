Players to Get 11X Points at Barona Resort & Casino on Monday, June 11

SAN DIEGO, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Come to Barona Resort & Casino, the Point Multiplier Capital of the World®, on Monday, June 11 from 11am to 11pm for 11X Points on slots, keno and video poker.
All multiplied points are redeemable for cash back and promotional entries. They do not count for comps or higher Club Barona tiers.
Named Best Casino and "Loosest Slots" for seven consecutive years in the San Diego's Best Union-Tribune Readers Poll, Barona Resort & Casino is the ultimate gaming entertainment destination featuring 2,500 slot and video poker machines and 120 table games. The AAA Four Diamond rated property features 400 spacious guest rooms and suites with beautiful views of Barona Valley, award-winning dining, Spa Barona, a full-service events center and the 18-hole championship Barona Creek Golf Club, ranked in the Golfweek Magazine Top 10 for the past 16 years. For Barona Resort & Casino reservations and information, visit www.barona.com, or call toll free 888-7-BARONA (722-7662). You can also socialize with Barona on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
