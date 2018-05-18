Players to Get 7X Points at Barona Resort & Casino on May 22

Barona Resort & Casino

SAN DIEGO, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Barona Resort & Casino, the Point Multiplier Capital of the World®, welcomes home Club Barona members with 7X points on Tuesday May 22. Come in and play from 10am-10pm for 7X points on slots, keno and video poker.

All multiplied points are redeemable for cash back and promotional entries. They do not count for comps or higher Club Barona tiers.

Named Best Casino and "Loosest Slots" for seven consecutive years in the San Diego's Best Union-Tribune Readers Poll, Barona Resort & Casino is the ultimate gaming entertainment destination featuring 2,500 slot and video poker machines and 120 table games. The AAA Four Diamond rated property features 400 spacious guest rooms and suites with beautiful views of Barona Valley, award-winning dining, Spa Barona, a full-service events center and the 18-hole championship Barona Creek Golf Club, ranked in the Golfweek Magazine Top 10 for the past 16 years. For Barona Resort & Casino reservations and information, visit www.barona.com, or call toll free 888-7-BARONA (722-7662). You can also socialize with Barona on Facebook, TwitterInstagram and YouTube.

