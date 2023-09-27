Players World of Sports Welcomes New Ownership

HILTON HEAD, S.C., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Players World of Sports, the esteemed local provider of tennis and pickleball equipment, apparel, and accessories, is excited to announce its recent change in ownership. With a long-standing history and strong reputation within the Hilton Head community, the business has been acquired by the dynamic duo of Daryl and Kathy Daye of Bluffton, SC, along with the powerhouse team of Jeff and Heather Yakes of Hardeeville, SC. As the torch is passed and the page is turned to the next chapter, South Carolina residents, businesses, and visitors should prepare for an energetic resurgence of expertise, excellence, and excitement throughout the local sporting community.

Since 1982, Players World of Sports has been proudly serving the Hilton Head Island community as an independent, family-owned business. Known for its expertise in tennis racquet selection, racquet restringing, and the fast-growing sport of pickleball, the store offers a wide selection of top-name brand racquets, paddles, apparel, court shoes, bags, and accessories.

Owned and operated by the Jilly family for over 20 years, Players World of Sports has built strong relationships and has become a recognized staple of the Hilton Head tennis community. With the new ownership, the business is poised to continue its tradition of distinction and commitment to the active lifestyles of the local region.

The new ownership team, consisting of long-time family friends and business partners Daryl and Kathy Daye, as well as Jeff and Heather Yakes, share a deep passion for an active lifestyle and a strong commitment to the local community as residents of the Hilton Head area. Drawing from their personal experiences as athletes, the new owners understand the needs of sports enthusiasts and are dedicated to providing exceptional service and quality products.

Under the guidance of General Manager Amy Wright, a tennis guru and a resident expert, the knowledgeable and passionate staff of Players World of Sports will continue to deliver an unmatched shopping experience. From greeting customers with a smile to providing guidance on product selection, the team is committed to ensuring customer satisfaction every step of the way.

Players World of Sports offers a wide range of products and services to support various sports, beach, and leisure activities. Tennis enthusiasts can explore a comprehensive selection of racquets, bags, balls, equipment, accessories, and apparel from top brands such as Babolat, Head Racquet Sports, and Wilson. For pickleball enthusiasts, the store carries paddles, bags, balls, equipment, accessories, and apparel from trusted brands like Selkirk Sport, Joola, and Onix. The store also offers footwear, as well as a wide range of men's, women's, and kids' apparel. Thrilled to continue the legacy of Players World of Sports and serve the Hilton Head community, the new ownership group is committed to providing the best products and unparalleled customer service to all sports enthusiasts in the area.

For more information about Players World of Sports and to explore their offerings, please visit the store or their website at playersworldofsports.com .

About Players World of Sports:

