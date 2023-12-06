PlayersTV and Prisoner Wine Brands Uncorks Exciting New Original Series 'Vino Talk' Hosted by NBA Champion Deandre Jordan and Softball Star AJ Andrews

News provided by

The Athlete Fan-Owned TV Network Also Lands Distribution With Prime Video, FireTV and Amazon Freevee

DALLAS, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PlayersTV, the first athlete-owned TV network focused on athlete lifestyle and culture content, is launching its new original series, "Vino Talk," on December 13. The show, hosted by Pro Softball Player and Golden Glove Winner AJ Andrews and NBA Champion Deandre Jordan, in partnership with Prisoner Wine Brands, offers an engaging exploration of the world of wines.

PlayersTV has 50+ athlete owners and investors across the NFL, NBA, WNBA, and MLB including Chris Paul, Damian Lillard, Travis Kelce, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, Vernon Davis, Kyrie Irving, AJ Andrews, Angel McCoughtry, Deandre Jordan, Natasha Cloud and many more
The network just launched on Prime Video, FireTV, and Amazon Freevee as a free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) Channel. This expansion extends PlayersTV's reach, bringing its engaging content to a broader audience and providing sports fans and entertainment lovers unprecedented access to captivating athlete lifestyle content.

This extension aligns with the highly anticipated launch of Vino Talk. "Vino Talk" combines entertainment with a passion for sports and wine. The show offers intriguing interviews with renowned sommeliers and spirited discussions on the latest wine trends, taking viewers on a captivating journey through the art of wine appreciation.

"We're super excited to bring 'Vino Talk' to PlayersTV and connect with wine enthusiasts and sports fans worldwide," said Deandre Jordan. "The show is a blend of robust conversations, education, and humor, all over a good glass of wine."

Deandre embarks on this hosting endeavor while sharing his enthusiasm for wine with fans. AJ will co-host the show, injecting her unique perspective into the conversations.

AJ Andrews added, "Through 'Vino Talk,' we're bridging the worlds of sports, entertainment and wine in a friendly and enjoyable way, celebrating the unity that these passions can bring."

This groundbreaking series features engaging conversations with the greatest athletes and entertainers in the world about their lives and success stories. Guests include NBA All-Star Chris Paul, Bel-Air star Coco Jones, NBA Champion JaVale Pierre McGee, Justin Bieber's DJ Tay James, former NBA All-Star Baron Davis, NBA Champion Donte DiVincenzo, and Milo Frank of The h.wood Group.

"We're proud to partner with Prisoner Wine Brands to bring 'Vino Talk' to life," added PlayersTV co-founder, Deron Guidrey. "Their commitment to quality and innovation aligns perfectly with our mission to provide an engaging and educational experience for our viewers."

Vino Talk premieres at 7 pm EST on December 13, only on PlayersTV.

About PlayersTV:

PlayersTV is a premier athlete lifestyle network dedicated to delivering exceptional content that provides an inside look into the lives and stories of professional athletes. The network offers a diverse range of original programming, documentaries, interviews, and more, fostering a strong connection between viewers and their favorite athletes.

For more information, watch here Vino Talk a PlayersTV Original Series and visit www.playerstv.com.

SOURCE PlayersTV

