PlayersTV and Xfinity Unboxes New Sneaker Talk Show: "Sneaker Lounge" Starring NBA Champion PJ Tucker

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing Sneaker Lounge, the premier destination where the world's most passionate sneakerheads converge to engage with none other than the Sneaker King himself, PJ Tucker. In the Sneaker Lounge, sneakerheads share their most intriguing and untold sneaker stories, exploring what motivates their love for sneakers. PJ invited some of the world's top sneakerheads into the Sneaker Lounge to talk about all things kicks and culture. Some of the guests for the first season, just to name a few, include: Hip-Hop Great Jadakiss, four-time WNBA champion and Hall Of Famer Sheryl Swoopes, WNBA All-Star Arike Ogunbowale, Footwear Expert Nick Depaula, WNBA Champion Natasha Cloud, and All-Star Comedian Bubba Dub and more.

PlayersTV has 50+ athlete owners and investors across the NFL, NBA, WNBA, and MLB including Chris Paul, Damian Lillard, Travis Kelce, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, Vernon Davis, Kyrie Irving, AJ Andrews, Angel McCoughtry, Deandre Jordan, Natasha Cloud and many more The Official Sneaker Lounge Trailer

Sneaker culture has long been a prevailing force, making significant waves across both sports and entertainment landscapes, with its deepest roots firmly embedded within basketball culture. NBA Champion, PJ Tucker stands as a beacon within this realm, recognized as the Sneaker King in the NBA.

"I'm hyped to welcome the world into the Sneaker Lounge, where we dive into the heart of sneaker culture. You know me for my kicks but you don't know the stories behind them. The Sneaker Lounge is your place for all the untold stories and secrets behind Sneaker Culture. It's all about keeping it real and having a good time doing it," said PJ Tucker.

In a special event during All-Star weekend, PJ and PlayersTV brought the Sneaker Lounge show to life by welcoming guests into a world where the love of basketball and the passion for sneakers collided. The lounge showcased rare sneaker closets belonging to PJ Tucker as well as NBA stars, Kyrie Irving, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Paul. Attendees had the exclusive opportunity to view these coveted collections up close, gaining insights into the tastes and preferences of their favorite players, including some unreleased signature kicks. PJ Tucker showcased some of his legendary collection, featuring a pair of OG Bread '83 Jordan classics worth up to $20,000. Kyrie Irving displayed his unreleased ANTA's in six different colorways, Dwyane Wade's closet featured his newest Way of Wade Li-Nings releasing this year, along with Chris Paul's collection of his greatest PEs.

With Sneaker Lounge, viewers will get an exclusive look into Tucker's unique style and passion for sneakers, showcasing the intersection of sports, fashion, and culture. From iconic classics to rare finds, viewers will get an inside look at the world of sneaker culture through the eyes of the sports worlds' biggest sneakerheads.

"Sneaker Lounge accomplished exactly what our goal has always been at PlayersTV, to truly connect fans with athletes through lifestyle and culture," said Collin Castellaw Co-Founder of PlayersTV.

Don't miss Sneaker Lounge, premiering exclusively on PlayersTV, Every Thursday Starting February 29.

About PlayersTV:

PlayersTV is a premier sports lifestyle network dedicated to providing fans with unparalleled access to their favorite athletes, teams, and sports personalities. With a diverse range of original programming, including documentaries, reality series, and live events, PlayersTV offers an immersive viewing experience for sports enthusiasts worldwide. You can watch PlayersTV on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV, FireTV, SlingTV, YouTube, Vizio & more.

