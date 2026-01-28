Playfly Sports Appoints Chris Marinak as President

Playfly expands leadership team with veteran appointment of Major League Baseball executive, Chris Marinak, positioning Playfly to capitalize on industry tailwinds for its next phase of growth

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Playfly Sports, the sports industry's leading revenue maximization company and portfolio company of Access Holdings, today announced the creation of a new strategic role, and the appointment of industry veteran Chris Marinak as President of Playfly Sports, effective March 2, 2026. Marinak will oversee Playfly's commercial engine, structured into three business divisions (Media, Sponsorship, and Advisory & Services), reporting to Craig Sloan, Chief Executive Officer.

Most recently, Marinak was Chief Operations & Strategy Officer at Major League Baseball. During his 17-year tenure, Marinak led significant innovations, overseeing the league's digital products inclusive of ticketing and data platforms, and supporting a professional baseball attendance of over 100 million fans per season. Throughout his career, Marinak has helped shape some of the industry's largest global events and developed an extensive network of industry colleagues. His expertise will supercharge Playfly's commercial growth, scaling and integrating tech into the company's services at a deeper level.

"The sports world is undergoing substantial changes, and Playfly operates at the center of it all. Playfly's vision, platform, and leadership made this a natural next step for me," said Chris Marinak, newly minted President of Playfly Sports. "The company's trajectory in only five years speaks for itself, and my goal is to keep pushing the envelope in terms of innovation using technology and data to enhance the experience of every fan across Playfly's vast network of partners."

Amid a rapidly evolving sports landscape, Playfly Sports is leading the charge to help partners navigate complexity and capture new growth opportunities through viable revenue streams. With sustained double-digit revenue growth year over year, Playfly continues to expand the depth and scale of its offerings, building on its foundation of trust and recognition within the industry, and growing with repeatable, scalable and lucrative partnership services.

"We are thrilled to appoint someone of Chris' caliber at this point of Playfly's growth trajectory. Chris has an impressive track record across the pro and college ecosystems which I'm confident will further propel the work we do with and for our partners," said Craig Sloan, CEO of Playfly Sports. "Chris is a high-integrity individual with full commitment to results, which aligns with the culture and values that we uphold at Playfly. With Chris' addition, we are well positioned for our next phase of accelerated growth in such a dynamic industry, with the structure and leadership team fit for a modern sports organization."

The Playfly leadership team is set to carry forward the company's momentum, building on its strong financial foundation while advancing efficient execution and long-term value creation across the sports marketing ecosystem.

SOURCE Playfly Sports