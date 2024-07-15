PLAYFLY SPORTS ELEVATES CRAIG SLOAN TO CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Founder and CEO Mike Schreiber to Become Executive Chairman as Part of Planned Leadership Transition to Position Playfly for Long Term Success and Sustainable Growth

BERWYN, Pa., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Playfly Sports, the fan-focused and data-driven leader in sports media, marketing and technology, today announced that Playfly President Craig Sloan will become the company's Chief Executive Officer. Founder and CEO Mike Schreiber will move into a new role as Executive Chairman. Sloan will take over the day-to-day operational leadership of Playfly beginning September 1, 2024.

"Since our founding almost four years ago, Playfly has achieved explosive growth, including internationally, and has proudly been at the forefront of innovation and harnessing fandom across pro, college and high school sports," said Schreiber. "I appreciate Craig's incredible partnership and leadership during this growth, and the time was right – especially given the strength of our executive team - for a transition to help Playfly unlock its limitless potential and continue leading the industry with our proprietary data-driven approach."

As Executive Chairman, Schreiber will continue to drive key company initiatives as well as focus on further business-building and growth opportunities for Playfly, including acquisitions. He will also remain a member of the Playfly Board of Directors.

"Mike is a visionary who is fundamentally responsible for Playfly's incredible success and entrepreneurial spirit since our founding," added Sloan. "He built the organization from the ground up, driving organic growth and adding key strategic acquisitions to truly make Playfly an organization with a depth and breadth of expertise, capabilities and relationships that are unmatched across the world of sports. I look forward to continuing to work alongside Mike as we take Playfly to the next level."

Playfly connects more than 2,000 of the top global brands and over 200 sports property rights holders, including university athletic departments and professional sports teams, reaching more than 85 percent of all U.S. sports fans. Across the professional sports landscape alone, Playfly provides brands with access to fans across over 1,900 NBA and WNBA games, over 4,000 MLB games, and over 1,600 NHL games per single season.

To support this unprecedented reach, Playfly has grown to over 1,000 teammates globally and operates across multiple business verticals in the sports industry, including media, tech, fan engagement platforms, multi-media rights, sponsorships, ticketing, consulting, global partnerships, esports and more.

ABOUT PLAYFLY SPORTS

Playfly Sports is a sports media, marketing and technology business centered around the team, league, brand and network. Believing in 'Fandom as a Service' and focusing on a consultative, data-driven approach to REACH, ENGAGE, MONETIZE AND MEASURE FANDOM gives the company's partners and brands a competitive advantage. Playfly connects more than 2,000 brand partners and over 100 sports properties and entities to approximately 85% of all U.S. sports fans. Through the proprietary platform, the business delivers scalable, data-oriented marketing, technology, and media solutions with capabilities including exclusive MMR management, sponsorship sales and activation, streaming, consulting, ticket/premium sales, all along with new revenue-driving platforms and technologies. Founded in September of 2020, Playfly Sports is now home to approximately 1,000 team members located across 43 U.S. states dedicated to maximizing the impact of highly passionate local sports fans. Follow Playfly Sports on social media @PlayflySports or visit www.playfly.com .

SOURCE Playfly Sports