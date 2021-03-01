Playform Named 'Official Real Time Measurement and Development Mobile Technology' of MSYSA

GLENWOOD, Md., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Maryland State Youth Soccer Association (MSYSA) has announced that Playform, a real time measurement and development mobile application for youth soccer players, has been named their "Official Real Time Measurement and Development Mobile Technology."

Playform uses artificial intelligence and computer vision technologies to instantly evaluate the physical, technical, and mental skills of youth soccer players to boost their development anywhere, anytime with personalized feedback right in their pocket. Playform can be downloaded to your smart device for free from the App and Google Play stores.

Playform's unique technology captures hundreds of data points for each drill to rate the player's progress with the metrics that matter most. With no expensive sensors, Playform brings Elite-level measurement and training technology to the player's mobile device.

"Access to Playform's technology is an advantage for any player in normal conditions," said MSYSA Executive Director Greg Smith. He added, "Given the realities of our environment today directly resulting from a lingering global pandemic, this technology is of even greater value and importance to the tens of thousands of players in Maryland and DC."

As part of the relationship, MSYSA will be offering competitions where players will utilize the Playform app, at no cost, to engage and compete with others across the state and DC for bragging rights and the chance to win some great prizes!

"We are thrilled to partner with MSYSA on our mission to put measurement and development elite level technology at the youth players' fingertips," said Shmulik Barel, CEO of Playform. He also shared, "As we see more and more youth soccer players using Playform on a regular basis to maximize their potential, we are extremely excited to offer Playform to the MSYSA Players as well."

About MSYSA:

MSYSA is a member of the US Soccer Federation as a National State Association and is affiliated with US Youth Soccer. MSYSA serves as the primary advocate for youth soccer in the state of Maryland and the District of Columbia. MSYSA is dedicated to offering the highest quality soccer education, player development, and programs while fostering sportsmanship, fitness, diversity, teamwork, and passion for the game. Learn more at msysa.org or on Facebook (@MDStateYouthSoccer) and Twitter (@MSYSA).

About Playform:

Playform is the AI-powered Soccer skills measurement mobile app designed to provide real time feedback and improve youth soccer players' skills. Access Elite, personalized player development technology on your smartphone. Playform's ability to improve playing skills through cutting-edge, data-backed training technology represents the future of sports. Playform unites a team of global technology and sports experts to give you the power to measure, play and win anytime, anywhere. Learn more at playform.app or on Facebook (@playform21) and Twitter (@Playform2).

