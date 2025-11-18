PLAYFUL, 100% COTTON T-SHIRT CAPSULE WITH FIVE CHEEKY "HOLIDAY ANNOUNCEMENTS" DESIGNED TO KEEP YOU COOL IN THE HOT SEAT

Holiday gatherings often bring together the people who love us most — and ask the most. What begins as a warm reunion can turn into an impromptu life update panel. With " nearly 9 in 10 US adults stating that they feel stressed about the holidays," the pressure can feel more like performance than connection. This is where cotton can shine – according to the 2025 Cotton Incorporated Lifestyle Monitor™ Survey (n=180), 71% of consumers choose cotton when shopping for holiday gifts because it is comfortable, while over half (56%) say they choose cotton because it feels good.

Enter the Cotton x Lisa Says Gah! Holiday Announcement Tees: five 100% cotton, naturally breathable t-shirts embroidered with concise, witty statements that say it for you —helping you stay cool, comfortable, and unbothered, even when the conversation gets personal.

Moving back in (with you)

Kids? Still maybe.

Yes, intentionally single.

Official update: no updates

Career Status: between job

These tees give people a comfortable, breathable way to show up as themselves, and have a little fun doing it," said Anne David, director of advertising, Cotton Incorporated. "There's no better fabric for staying cool under pressure than cotton."

"The holidays can be a lot, so we wanted to design something that brings both levity and comfort," said Lisa Bühler, founder of Lisa Says Gah!. "This tee does both - a conversation starter and a diffuser, all wrapped in soft 100% cotton."

Made of 100% cotton, breathable, natural, and effortlessly soft. It's proof that sometimes, the best response is just wearing it on your shirt.

Cotton x Lisa Says Gah! Holiday Announcement Tee Lifestyle Images HERE .

Cotton x Lisa Says Gah! Holiday Announcement Tee Product Images HERE .

The Cotton x Lisa Says Gah! Holiday Announcement Tee collection ($78 each, XS-3XL) will be available at LisaSaysGah.com and Lisa Says Gah! Los Angeles and San Francisco locations starting November 17, 2025.

About Cotton Incorporated:

Cotton Incorporated is the research and promotion company for Upland cotton. Funded by U.S. cotton growers and importers of Upland cotton-containing products, the not-for-profit organization's mission is to increase the demand for and profitability of cotton. As a resource for the cotton industry, Cotton Incorporated conducts or oversees more than 450 research and educational projects in an average year. Research areas range from the development of agricultural and textile innovations to analyses of commodity and market data. For more information or to learn more, follow along on Facebook , Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) , Pinterest , and YouTube .

The Fabric of Now is Cotton's new always-on, modern marketing platform that lives within The Fabric of Our Lives® ecosystem — a bold leap into the future of how we connect with the people who love us.

About Lisa Says Gah!:

Founded in San Francisco in 2015, Lisa Says Gah is an independent fashion brand and creative collective that celebrates self-expression, craftsmanship, and joy in getting dressed. What began as an "anti-shop kind of shop" has grown into a cult-favorite destination for intentional fashion—curated with heart, designed with humor, and made to last. Each collection champions individuality through conscious production and a distinctly Californian sense of color, optimism, and play. Lisa Says Gah believes clothes should spark delight, start conversations, and never take themselves too seriously. Say Gah! Follow along on Instagram , Pinterest , and TikTok .

SOURCE Cotton