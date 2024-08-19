Playful Connections' Explores the Relational Value of Play

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bloomington Center for Connection will host their fourth Relational Summit on September 5-8. This year's theme, "Playful Connections," explores the intersection of collaborative play and Relational-Cultural Theory (RCT).

"In a world burdened with barriers, we need play to help us connect with others," says Amy Makice, Clinical Director at the BCC. "Through play, we learn to share our space and power. We can practice taking risks that leave us feeling vulnerable with others."

The 2024 Relational Summit on Playful Connections explores the intersection of collaborative play and Relational-Cultural Theory (RCT). The four-day schedule for the 2024 Relational Summit concentrates on the Friday and Saturday of the weekend event, with three tracks of session content for clinicians, performers and gamers. Psychiatrist and author Dr. Amy Banks and game designer Christian Telesmar are keynote speakers for the summit.

Appealing to clinicians, gamers, and performers and grounded in RCT, the summit offers three tracks of interactive sessions that examine connective play from different perspectives. RCT states that people grow through and towards connection, and that our culture creates barriers to that connection. For RCT, play is a key component of growth, resiliency, and joy.

Keynoting an impressive lineup of presenters is Dr. Amy Banks, a psychiatrist and educator renowned for her work at the intersection of RCT and neuroscience. Dr. Banks is a Founding Scholar at the International Center for Growth in Connection and the creator of the C.A.R.E. assessment, an essential relationship tool featured in her book, Wired to Connect.

In addition to Dr. Banks, the event will feature:

Christian Telesmar, creator of Disparity Trap , a board game highlighting systemic oppression.

, a board game highlighting systemic oppression. Dr. Kat Castiello Jones and Dr. Evan Torner , experts in immersive games and live-action role play (LARP).

, experts in immersive games and live-action role play (LARP). Amy Makice, LCSW, who specializes in mental health care for adults and children using play-based methods, expressive exploration, and advanced RCT training.

Other presenters include celebrated composer Nur Slim; poet Rose Klein; interactive media designer and director Rory Willats; writer Jonathan Liu; author, game designer, and professor Marco Arnaudo; designer Amber Seger; therapists Hannah Gilchrist and Meenaxi Palaniappan; and designer Kevin Makice.

Playful Connections is part of a year-long conversation at the BCC about the nature and role of play in helping to strengthen relationships. That discussion took the form of monthly small-group discussions and a podcast: Cadre.

"The BCC is eager to welcome therapists, clinicians, community members, gamers, and artists as we play to learn and relearn to play," says Amy Makice.

Tickets are now on sale. Some scholarships and discounted prices are available by contacting the BCC directly. There is support for remote attendance. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the BCC website.

Contact:

Amy Makice, Clinical Director

Bloomington Center for Connection

[email protected]

812-669-2227

https://www.bloomingtoncenterforconnection.org/2024-relational-summit/

Relational Cultural Theory (RCT) is a psychological and therapeutic framework that highlights the centrality of relationships in human development and well-being. The theory originated with psychologist Jean Baker Miller and her colleagues in the 1970s as a response to prevailing psychological theories that often overlooked or devalued the experiences of women, particularly the importance of relational connections in their lives.

The Bloomington Center for Connection (BCC) offers therapeutic services for individuals, families, and groups as well as educational outreach, clinical training, and supervision. The BCC has a team of skilled clinicians who apply RCT with other mental health treatments to meet a wide range of challenges. Everyone at BCC provides evidenced-based gender-affirming care.

