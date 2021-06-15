Playful New All-Age Video Conferencing Platform HelloOtter Transforms Video Fatigue into Video Playtime As First to Offer Native Filters & More

"Our research shows that video conferencing is here to stay, " says founder Michelle Rosaline. "The video conferencing platform you use for personal get togethers should not remind you of work. HelloOtter is designed to connect people recreationally, authentically, and playfully and to satisfy what we see as a large, loudly expressed but unmet need in our lives. HelloOtter facilitates playful connection." Rosaline adds.

The next generation of video chat, HelloOtter offers filters, backgrounds, gifts, superior privacy and fun for all ages.

A recent national survey by HelloOtter reveals that beyond working, the way we socialize has forever been changed by video conferencing. A hybrid virtual and real life connection model has become the norm for personal occasions and socialization with friends and family near and far.

74% of 18-44 year-olds believe that video conferencing with a friend or family member has become as common as calling them on the phone.

79% of parents wish there was a video conferencing platform with specialized functionality to engage kids.

62% of 18-44 year-olds wish there were more beauty filter options on video conferencing platforms.

HelloOtter takes personal data and communications security seriously with a host of features to protect privacy including assurance that only intended participants can join a video call, strong data encryption and overall platform design architected for a secure calling experience.

