Playful Puppy Nearly Dies After Ingesting Cigarette

News provided by

Pet Poison Helpline

01 Nov, 2023, 10:15 ET

During The Great American Smokeout®, People Should Also Protect Their Pets

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  Arizona dust storms can be dangerous, but one recent gust carried something deadly into Corinna Lopez's backyard – a half-smoked cigarette and butt. Yes, we know cigarettes can be deadly to humans, but in this case the victim was canine. After her four-pound Shih Tzu puppy named Gizmo ingested part of the cigarette, he lost full control of his body movements, vomited and had a seizure.

Continue Reading
A discarded cigarette butt nearly killed Gizmo, a playful puppy from Arizona.
A discarded cigarette butt nearly killed Gizmo, a playful puppy from Arizona.

"One of the neighbors' discarded cigarettes must have blown into the back yard during a recent dust storm," Lopez said. "We were training Gizmo to go outside to pee, but when I went to bring him in, I noticed a cigarette butt stuck to his fur. I didn't see him eat any of it, but after about an hour he became very lethargic and started having a seizure. We rushed him to the veterinarian, who told us that if we hadn't gotten Gizmo to the hospital right away, he probably wouldn't have made it. We had no idea that a cigarette butt could be so dangerous to pets."

It's November, and once again the Great American Smokeout campaign is reminding people of the dangers of tobacco. According to the American Cancer Society, nearly 34 million Americans still smoke cigarettes or use nicotine-infused products, so the toxicology experts at Pet Poison Helpline are reminding pet owners that nicotine and other smoking-related products can also be deadly to animals.

"Gizmo's potentially deadly cigarette was blown into his back yard during a storm, but many pets encounter tobacco and other nicotine products on a regular basis," said Dr. Renee Schmid, a senior veterinary toxicologist at Pet Poison Helpline. "With so many nicotine products on the market, including cigarettes, cigars, e-cigarettes, gums, smokeless tobacco, transdermal patches and insecticidal dusts and sprays, there are many ways our pets can become exposed."

Signs of poisoning include vomiting, ataxia (the loss of full control of body movements), agitation, lethargy, tremors, tachycardia (fast heart rate), reflex bradycardia (slowed heart rate), hypertension, hypotension, tachypnea (rapid breathing), CNS depression and seizures.

"Very young or very old pets, or those with underlying heart or kidney disease, are more likely to develop clinical signs. Gizmo's very small size and young age made the risk of poisoning high even with only one half of a cigarette ingested," Dr. Schmid explained. "Initially, the nicotine will act as a stimulant, but then leads to CNS depression. Another concern is products containing xylitol, like nicotine gum, which can cause hypoglycemia or liver injury."

Once Gizmo arrived at the Arizona Veterinary Emergency & Critical Care Center in Peoria, Arizona, the medical team collaborated with the toxicology experts at Pet Poison Helpline to determine that he was suffering from nicotine exposure. Gizmo was unresponsive when he arrived and in need of immediate life-saving care.  They placed him on IV fluids, antiemetics, anticonvulsants if additional seizures occurred, and methocarbamol for his tremors. After a night of intensive therapy and close observation, Gizmo was able to go home to his family, and is now back to full health.

"If you smoke, please, please, please properly dispose of your cigarette butts," Lopez added. "And if your pet encounters any tobacco products, call Pet Poison Helpline or get them to the veterinarian immediately. It can save their life."

About Pet Poison Helpline 
Pet Poison Helpline®, your trusted source for toxicology and pet health advice in times of potential emergency, is available 24 hours, seven days a week for pet owners and veterinary professionals who require assistance treating a potentially poisoned pet. We are an independent, nationally recognized animal poison control center triple licensed by the Boards of Veterinary Medicine, Medicine and Pharmacy providing unmatched professional leadership and expertise. Our veterinarians and board-certified toxicologists provide treatment advice for poisoning cases of all species, including dogs, cats, birds, small mammals, large animals and exotic species. As the most cost-effective option for animal poison control care, Pet Poison Helpline's fee of $85 per incident includes follow-up consultations for the duration of the case. Based in Minneapolis, Pet Poison Helpline is available in North America by calling 800-213-6680. Additional information can be found online at www.petpoisonhelpline.com.

Contact: Dr. Renee Schmid
Pet Poison Helpline®
(952) 806-3803
[email protected]

SOURCE Pet Poison Helpline

Also from this source

Missing Dog Found High on Pot Brownies

Missing Dog Found High on Pot Brownies

When your pet goes missing, panic sets in. Did someone take them? Were they hit by a car? Are they safe? For Jake Carrigan of Hutchinson, Minn., his...
Moldy Dinner Scraps Nearly Kill Hungry Dog

Moldy Dinner Scraps Nearly Kill Hungry Dog

As summer begins to wind down, festive outdoor barbeques transition to indoor crock-pot feasts. After that slowly simmering supper has been served,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Tobacco

Image1

Animals & Pets

Image1

Animal Welfare

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.