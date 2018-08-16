PlayFusion: Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Champions Trading Card Game Booster Packs Sold Out

Following a very successful launch and amazing community response at GenCon last week, most distributors have sold out of Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Champions Booster Packs.

Due to exceptionally high demand PlayFusion are actively in the process of moving all remaining stock from around the world to honour existing orders. In response to the global demand, additional packs are currently being printed and will be available for purchase worldwide from the second half of September 2018.

"The demand for Warhammer Champions has simply been overwhelming, we never would have predicted that we would have sold almost 10,000,000 cards in just 10 days!" said Mark Gerhard, CEO of PlayFusion. "We always knew the PlayFusion team developed an outstanding collectable card game, but the tremendous response at both Games Workshop stores and local hobby stores has simply exceeded all of our wildest expectations. Supporting stores is a top priority for us."

If you'd like to get involved and host a demo day, please get in contact with PlayFusion, who will make sure you have everything you need. Organised Play is on track to launch in October so keep an eye out for more information on how you can claim your free Organised Play kit.

The Champions digital game development continues to progress well, so even with physical stock shortages, players will still be able to raise their armies, craft custom decks, train against cunning AI and challenge fellow players online to be battle ready for the Age of Sigmar.

"The Warhammer Champions digital app brings the Age of Sigmar to life and is another compelling way players can experience this breakthrough game. We've received very positive feedback from the community participating in the digital Beta and our two studios are working tirelessly to get the game ready for public launch by the end of this month," explained Gerhard.

PlayFusion will keep players posted about the ETA of their products. Any questions please let us know at contact@warhammerchampions.com

Headquartered in Cambridge, the tech nirvana of the UK, PlayFusion is a multi-award-winning technology company that is pioneering the future of enhanced reality entertainment.

Powered by leading edge proprietary computer vision technology, the Enhanced Reality Engine™ seamlessly integrates physical and digital worlds, allowing the next generation of creators, storytellers and entertainers to deliver truly magical, and compelling experiences.

PlayFusion's flagship creative IP, Lightseekers, is one of the fastest growing TCG titles. Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Champions TCG is the newest smash hit from the company.

