Playgarden Prep's COVID-19 Pivot Establishes Access to their New York Private Pre-School Education in Every City and Town in North America

The interactive virtual learning platform has been carefully designed for children between the ages of 2 and 5 years, and comes packed with over 100 hours of video lessons, 1000 online lessons, 500 songs in their online library, 10 books, 150 worksheets, and hands-on activities. All resources and educational programming have been developed by experienced, certified teachers, and include live zoom enrichment classes to provide families a complete learning experience at home from anywhere. There is a strong emphasis on early learning through engaging video lessons with real teachers, set in NYC preschools, and using the proven curriculum offered to in-person students.

"What surprised us most about the rollout of our virtual learning platform is the interest we have received from towns and cities right across North America," said Amanda Vierheller, Co-Founder at Playgarden Prep. "It became obvious to us that in places where there isn't as many choices available, the demand for a top-quality New York private preschool experience is strong. Just a few months into rolling out our interactive virtual learning platform, we see our potential as far beyond offering in-classroom early education. We now have our sights set on being North America's leading provider of the highest quality early educational curriculum available – 'the peloton of early education'."

For over 13 years, Playgarden Prep has successfully developed innovative programs tailored to the educational stages that young children experience. The preschool's Montessori-based online curriculum includes video-based lessons, taught by certified teachers, keeping children engaged and learning for 45 minutes each day. The video lessons change daily to cover Language, Math, Science, Music, Reading, Art, Theater, Movement and Nutrition each week, for whole-child development. The company's unique approach to early education has been designed to support young students' cognitive, emotional, and social growth. The proven curriculum supports language and early learning concepts through custom songs and hands-on tools. Families that register receive lessons with certified teachers, hands-on learning materials, as well as daily and weekly schedules to promote consistent at-home learning.

"The Playgarden Prep Online program was designed with meaningful growth and student engagement at its core. This is more than just a zoom class – it's about whole-child development," added Vierheller. "After the daily video lessons, children will build cognitive skills with worksheets, tracing, vocabulary, counting, sorting, and matching. Playgarden Prep Online's hands-on learning is the most important part of early education as it promotes serve-and-return interaction between children and their caregivers. We mail our custom workbooks, materials and projects to provide a complete at-home preschool experience."

Playgarden Prep is also offering live zoom classes and individualized learning, allowing children to join Playgarden Prep teachers from their Tribeca and Upper East Side preschools in New York City for enrichment classes to complement online lessons. Students excel with individualized learning opportunities through Playgarden Prep's daily lesson plans and weekly learning schedules. Families will receive progress reports to easily track student progress and will be able to schedule consultations with our certified teachers. Families can participate in Educational Playdates with other children, which have been designed to promote much needed social interaction and are being moderated by communications experts to encourage social growth.

