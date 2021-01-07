Playgarden Prep's New Interactive Online Learning Platform Opens Its Coveted Preschool Curriculum to Families Across the United States

Playgarden Prep's Montessori-based curriculum includes math, music, art, movement, nutrition, language, science, reading, and theatre, for whole-child development. The company's unique approach to early education has been designed to support young students' cognitive, emotional, and social growth. Families that register will receive lessons with certified teachers, hands-on learning opportunities, as well as daily and weekly schedules to promote consistent at-home learning.

"Playgarden Prep strongly believes that early education builds the foundation for all future learning and we understand parents are struggling to provide meaningful early educational experiences for their young children at home," said Amanda Vierheller, Playgarden Prep Co-Founder. "For over 13 years we have been developing innovative programs tailored to the educational stages that young children experience. We are thrilled to now be able to share our knowledge and passion for early learning with families around the country."

Playgarden Prep is also offering live zoom classes and individualized learning, allowing children to join Playgarden Prep teachers from their Tribeca and Upper East Side preschools in New York City for enrichment classes to complement online lessons. Students excel with individualized learning opportunities through Playgarden Prep's daily lesson plans and weekly learning schedules. Families will receive progress reports to easily track student progress and will be able to schedule consultations with our Certified Teachers. Families can participate in Educational Playdates with other children, which have been designed and are being moderated by communications experts to promote much-needed social interaction.

"The Playgarden Prep Online program was designed with meaningful growth and student engagement at its core. This is more than just a zoom class – its about whole-child development," said Carlos Corona, Co-Founder at Playgarden Prep. "After the daily video lessons children will build cognitive skills with worksheets, practicing tracing, vocabulary, counting, sorting, and matching. Playgarden Prep Online's hands-on learning is the most important part of early education as it promotes serve-and-return interaction between children and their caregivers. We will mail to families our custom worksheets, workbooks and projects to provide a complete at-home preschool experience."

To learn more about Playgarden Prep and their online programming visit: https://playgardenprep.com/online/

About Playgarden Prep

Playgarden Prep's mission is to offer hands-on early education experiences for children ages 2-4 years. By developing innovative programs, tailored to the different educational stages of young children, our nurturing teachers bring preschool lessons into your home, making learning fun and easy. Our team is composed of a diverse group of talented and educated individuals who are passionate about introducing fundamental learning in the early years. At the core of our Playgarden community is a belief in the power of diversity and inclusion. Our goal is to instill children with confidence for school and a love of learning.

