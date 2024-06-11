Playground Launches 1-888-PLY-GRND Sex Hotline in Honor of Pillow Talk®, Christina Aguilera's New Signature Personal Lubricant That's Redefining Sexual Wellness Conversations

The sexual wellness brand announces a new social mission through its partnership with the Center for Intimacy Justice

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Playground , the pioneering sexual wellness brand co-founded by Christina Aguilera, Catherine Magee, and Sandy Vukovic, is rounding out its collection of water-based personal lubricants with the launch of Pillow Talk®. Formulated and inspired by Christina Aguilera, this new signature lubricant was created to encourage shame-free, open, and honest conversations around sexual wellness.

Playground Pillow Talk Personal Lubricant Christina Aguilera Playground Co-Founder and Chief Brand Advisor for 1-888-PLY-GRND campaign

To help spark these conversations and bring awareness to the new launch, Playground has introduced its first purpose-driven campaign "1-888-PLY-GRND" . Featuring Aguilera, the campaign aims to foster censorship-free dialogue around women's sexual health and pleasure with a reimagining concept of the 90's male-focused sex hotline. Individuals looking to learn more about sexual wellness can call 1-888-PLY-GRND to hear empowering bedroom tips and tricks directly from Aguilera, gain the opportunity to win a personal pillow talk with her, and gather more insight on Playground's social mission and cause to end regulation around historically taboo topics.

"For our next release with Playground, we are proud to be launching our newest product, Pillow Talk® Personal Lubricant - alongside an inspiring campaign that encompasses everything I have always believed in about sex and sexual health," said Chief Brand Advisor and Co-Founder, Christina Aguilera. "This campaign speaks directly to women, encouraging better conversations and challenging the culture of shame surrounding women's sexual health and pleasure, all while contributing to an impactful cause."

This campaign marks a pivotal moment as part of Playground's new and ongoing social mission to destigmatize conversations about sexuality and sex, promote better sexual health for women, and support better sexual wellness for everyone, starting with the lack of education around sexual well-being. With 53% of high schoolers today graduating without any sex education, and 62% of adult couples admitting to their struggles in discussing sex with their partner*, the absence of sex education perpetuates a lifetime of discomfort and misinformation. This, in turn, contributes to the suppression of conversations about sexual health, pleasure, and dysfunction for women.

To commemorate Playground's ongoing commitment to accessibility and advocacy, the brand has partnered with the Center for Intimacy Justice , a non-profit organization fighting against women's sexual health censorship as its charitable partner. Beginning at launch, 1% of the net revenue for every Pillow Talk® sold will perpetually support nonprofits that align with the brand's social mission.

"We're excited to partner with the Center for Intimacy Justice as we continue to push for decreased restriction of women's sexual health information," said Playground CEO and Co-Founder, Catherine Magee. "When identifying a partner to kick off our social mission, the Center for Intimacy Justice's work felt serendipitous to what has always been our priority at Playground – our dedication and advocacy for women's health. We look forward to combining our efforts to push much-needed change forward."

"We're thrilled to be Playground's first non-profit partner and have the ability to amplify another voice committed to equality and well-being in people's intimate lives," said Center for Intimacy Justice CEO and Founder, Jackie Rotman. "The generous ongoing donation from Playground will not only help provide accessible sexual wellness information across all channels but will also seek to change and challenge the injustice of censorship directed at women's sexual health."

Pillow Talk® is the final edition of Playground's water-based personal lubricant line featuring the brand's award-winning and FDA-approved, water-based lubricant formula. Pillow Talk® hosts a blend of the natural essence of Wild Rose and Cream - a signature lubricant scent created by Aguilera herself. The long-lasting and libido-boosting formula is made with soothing Vitamin E, hydrating hyaluronic acid, and bamboo extract that mimics natural lubrication for a silky slip that just won't quit. Pillow Talk® is plant-based, ultra-gentle, safe for sensitive skin, pH-balanced, hypoallergenic, and condom safe. Inspired by romantic gestures, sweet nothings, and midnight rendezvous, this scent will unleash your pillow talk and quicken your pulse.

To shop Playground and Pillow Talk® online, please visit helloplayground.com . To join in on the conversation, call 1-888-PLY-GRND.

*Dimensions of Couples' Sexual Communication, Relationship Satisfaction, and Sexual Satisfaction. Author, Allen B. Mallory, National Library of Medicine, Dec 2021

About Playground

Created by and for women, Playground is a sexual wellness brand for today's generation seeking improved vaginal health, more comfortable pleasure, and overall better sexual wellness. Starting with our line of award-winning full-sensory personal lubricants, Playground's innovative products are cleanly derived and made from proprietary FDA-cleared formulations clinically tested to be vagina-healthy and libido-boosting. Co-founded by Christina Aguilera and supported by a world-class Sex and Wellness Council, Playground champions all women to strip away stigma and step up satisfaction for better sexual health and wellness. For more information, visit www.helloplayground.com and follow us @hello.playground on Instagram.

SOURCE Playground