"PLAYING LIKE A GIRL: THE HOUSE THAT ROB BUILT" AIRS NATIONWIDE ON PBS BEGINNING NOVEMBER 1ST

Emmy Award-Winning Film from Family Theater Productions Describes the Founding of the Powerhouse Lady Griz Basketball Team at the University of Montana

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Emmy Award-winning documentary, Playing Like a Girl: The House That Rob Built, will begin airing nationwide beginning November 1st on PBS affiliates, the PBS app, and PBS YouTube. The film will also be available to stream on the PBS Documentaries Amazon Prime Video Channel.

The documentary describes the founding of the powerhouse Lady Griz basketball team at the University of Montana, and how its pioneering coach, Robin Selvig, built a "house" of inclusion and empowerment, with young women from farms, ranches, and Native reservations.

Playing Like a Girl: The House That Rob Built

Playing Like a Girl: The House That Rob Built, which was written, directed and produced by former University of Montana Lady Griz basketball player Megan Harrington, features the story behind the Lady Griz's journey to make the University of Montana the third toughest place to play women's college basketball in the U.S.

At a time when women's sports were not as widely supported at the university level as they are today, Selvig and his team took on their poor facilities, third rate uniforms, and lack of fans to make his Lady Griz basketball team - and women's basketball in general - a national sensation.

Recruited by many other universities for bigger, better paying positions, Selvig stayed put, and as a result, became a legend. Selvig finished his career ranked eighth among all women's basketball coaches in victories with 865 wins and 286 losses.

Director-Writer-Producer Megan Harrington said, "The women's NCAA tournament's record-breaking viewership this year was remarkable, but it didn't happen overnight. This generation stands on the shoulders of giants. These amazing pioneers then passed the baton to the next generation. I am forever grateful for their courage and coaches, like Rob Selvig, who believed in their greatness as athletes when few did."

Playing Like a Girl: The House That Rob Built is from the award-winning Family Theater Productions of Hollywood, California, in association with Windrider Productions, Five-Star Basketball and RTG Features. Family Theater also produced the award-winning PBS basketball documentary Native Ball: Legacy of a Trailblazer.

Reverend David L. Guffey, C.S.C., national director of Family Theater Productions and the executive producer of the film, said, "Team sports like basketball offer players a chance to develop skills, build character and feel a sense of belonging. Coach Selvig spent his career making sure women had the same opportunities as men to participate and benefit from playing the game."

ABOUT FAMILY THEATER PRODUCTIONS

Located on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, Family Theater Productions' award-winning media has engaged families since 1947 with stories that unlock the heart. The company's work includes feature films, TV series, podcasts, and digital series. For more information, visit www.familytheater.org.

Watch the Playing Like a Girl: The House That Rob Built trailer on YouTube: https://youtu.be/n-vPzVrPals

Download Playing Like a Girl: The House That Rob Built photos, captions, and posters: Playing Like a Girl photos, captions, and posters

Download the film's Press Kit with detailed information.

Contact:

Chris Sariego

Family Theater Productions

[email protected]

323/874-6633

Coterie Media

[email protected]

818/788-7650

SOURCE Family Theater Productions