PLAYLINKS's 'Bubble Tumble' launches in Facebook Instant Games

'Bubble Tumble' is a bubble shooter game where the cute mouse firefighter 'Coco' beats stages to recover the village that is covered with bubbles. Players can earn points with simple control. All they need to do is remove the water drops on the top screen by shooting and matching the same color water drop. Consecutive combos and blasting boosters will allow players to enjoy the fast speed and light touches of the game. Also, the weekly ranking system and the appearance of competitive players are expected to bring extra fun to the social networking that combines friendship and competition.

"'Bubble Tumble' will give excitement to users with our experience and expertise in the Facebook Instant Game platform," said PLAYLINKS CEO Sangbum Lim. "We also plan on expanding the Social Casino game service and contents as well as launching games for various genres such as Puzzle and Racing."

Following 'Slot Mate' and 'Electric Slots' recording TOP 1 and 2 for Facebook Instant Games monthly users in the Casino genre, PLAYLINKS latest title 'Bubble Tumble' is available in Facebook Instant Games for free to play.

About PLAYLINKS

PLAYLINKS is a game developer established in June this year with the merger between 'Slot Mate' developer SundayTozPlay and 'Electric Slots' developer Lynx Games. 'Slot Mate' and 'Electric Slots' the top 2 Casino games for monthly users in Facebook Instant Game, and 'HighRoller Vegas' available in both Google Play and App Store, are the representative titles of PLAYLINKS. Following the Casino genre, PLAYLINKS is planning to launch 4 titles including Puzzle and Racing in the global market this year.

SOURCE PLAYLINKS