Playmaker Expands Their Sports Betting Platform with Latest Investor, Record-Breaking Poker Player, Phil Hellmuth

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading sports media and talent management brand, Playmaker , announced today their expansion of 'Playmaker Betting' with a new investor, world-renowned professional poker player, Phil Hellmuth, winner of a record fifteen World Series of Poker bracelets. Collaborative weekly shows will be rolled out over the coming months including 'The Good, The Bad, The Hellmuth' and "NFL Bad Beat".

"We're thrilled to have Phil join us as an investor and are looking forward to creating several series and programs around him and his brand which helps Playmaker continue to bring a unique spin to the sports betting category for our 20 million+ followers," said David Woodley , CCO at Playmaker.

Considered one of the greatest poker players of all time, Mr. Hellmuth has won a record fifteen World Series of Poker bracelets. He is the winner of the Main Event of the 1989 World Series of Poker and the Main Event of the 2012 World Series of Poker Europe, and he is a 2007 inductee of the WSOP's Poker Hall of Fame.

"I am truly excited to join Playmaker as an investor, an advisor, and as a content creator. I have agreed to shoot two weekly shows: "The Good, The Bad, and the Hellmuth NFL Picks" and an "NFL Bad Beat" show," said Phil Hellmuth.

The weekly shows include 'The Good, The Bad, The Hellmuth' where Phil Hellmuth will be making his NFL picks with special guests and fans can look forward to bad luck stories in sports betting on the "NFL Bad Beat". The sports brand plans to develop video content, podcasting, streaming, events & merchandise with Hellmuth in the future as well. Hellmuth joins fellow poker player, Jeff Gross, as Playmaker's latest high-profile investor.

According to a recent study by Zion Market Research , the sports betting industry gathered revenue of about US $131.1 billion during 2020 and is slated to earn revenue of approximately US $179.3 billion during 2028.

About Playmaker

Playmaker is a sports-focused media and management company with over 10 million followers on social media, shows on Snapchat Discover, and more than 50 athletes & creators under management. Playmaker is focused on the come-ups & comebacks, helping athletes & artists share and monetize their stories at scale through shows, brand partnerships, merchandise, and more.

