Playmaker Hires New EVP Content, Donald Alexander, to Lead Fast-Growing Snapchat Discover Series

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With exponential audience growth reaching over 39 million including O&O and talent platforms, leading sports media and talent management brand, Playmaker , is pleased to welcome entertainment media veteran, Donald Alexander, as the new EVP of Content to continue their audience expansion. Formerly, Mr. Alexander was the Executive Director of Audience Development and Social Media & Content Creation at TMZ, breaking the biggest stories in celebrity and entertainment news.

Donald Alexander, EVP Content at Playmaker. Playmaker

Joining Playmaker to take their impressive growth on Snapchat Discover to new heights, Mr. Alexander will work jointly with Chief Content Officer, Devon Harris, as the company's top leader managing their portfolio of 25+ shows on Snapchat Discover which features current sports, culture and celebrity events.

"Playmaker is a formidable leader in the sports content space, especially on Snap, and I'm looking forward to helping them expand their audience and content in areas including entertainment and pop culture," said Donald Alexander, EVP Content at Playmaker.

Mr Alexander has 15 years in the digital landscape, specializing in the creation and development of content and distribution strategies, OTT, and experiential, as well as building broad-scale social media ecosystems. He has particular expertise in extending brands to new, younger and diverse audiences while expanding the footprints of pop culture touchstones, through storytelling and original digital content. He has worked with and for large media companies, including, but not limited to, TMZ, 20th Century Fox, FOX, BET, Cartoon Network, Warner Bros. Turner, AT&T, Cingular, BBDO, and Moxie.

"Our goal this year was to dominate timely, short form, vertical storytelling & news in sports and the surrounding culture. Our CCO, Devon Harris, has done an incredible job laying the foundation with our extremely efficient studio here in South Florida as well as our content operations and creative team. As we looked at what was next for us, it became clear we needed a true industry expert to come in to help us continue creating new fast formats and expand further into lifestyle & entertainment. When we asked our trusted advisors & the Snap community, we heard an almost-shocking amount of positive things about Donald. We couldn't be more excited to add him to the Playmaker team," said Brandon Harris, CEO at Playmaker.

With Playmaker's core demographic of Gen Z sports fans, the company aims to deliver innovative content to attract new viewers and continue to scale their content series for younger sports audiences.

About Playmaker

Playmaker is a sports-focused media, merchandise, and management company with over 15 million followers on social media, shows on Snapchat Discover, and now more than 50 athletes & creators under management. Playmaker is focused on the come-ups & comebacks, helping athletes, artists & influencers share and monetize their stories at scale through shows, brand partnerships, merchandise, press and more.

