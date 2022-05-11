Playmaker Joins Forces with 'BYB Extreme' Bare Knuckle Fight Series for Shows, Social Content & Talent Partnerships

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports media brand Playmaker is pleased to announce their latest partnership with Miami-based BYB Extreme, the premier bare knuckle fighting organization. Together, they will produce social content, a Snap Discover show, free-to-play games and collaborations with Playmaker talent.

The BYB Extreme Bare Knuckle Fighting Series has its roots in the urban streets and backyards of South Florida. As the originators of backyard brawls and modern bare knuckle boxing in the US, they are responsible for bringing it to a global audience. Originally developed by BackYard legend Dada 5000 as a way to settle community disputes without weapons, "BackYard Brawls" has since put together the top competition in the growing sport of bare knuckle as well as a support team consisting of some of the biggest and most respected names in combat sports.

Brandon Harris, Playmaker's CEO explained: "Combat sports is a major focus for us with the launch of our PlaymakerKO brand. Who better to bring to our community than BYB, who has the most KOs per event in the entire industry? Their intense content aligns perfectly with our brand and our fans will love it."

This partnership will feature fight content which will be distributed across the sports brand's massive and growing social audience of over 15 million followers. Fans can also look forward to BYB X: Biloxi Brawl live on May 28th at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, MS. For the full fight card and to purchase tickets, visit bybextreme.com.

"We've come a long way from the backyard, and we are just getting started. As we launch shows in new markets throughout 2022, including London this fall, it's only fitting that we grow our online presence and expose our brand and sport to new, hungry fans. To that end, Playmaker will be an integral part of our global expansion," said Dada 5000 Co-Founder of BYB.

Playmaker is a sports-focused media and management company with over 15 million followers on social media, 25 shows on Snapchat Discover, and 50+ athletes & creators under management. Playmaker is focused on the come-ups & comebacks, helping leagues tell and monetize their stories at scale through shows, brand partnerships, merchandise and more.

BYB Extreme Fighting Series was established to bring fight fans what they want most, ACTION! BYB Extreme Bare-Knuckle Brawls is designed to leave decisions to the combatants in the cage, not the judges. Close combat in BYB's 3-sided Triangle ring, affectionately known as "The Trigon", just about guarantees that. No other ring or cage in the world has angles of less than 90 degrees. With 60-degree angles, "The Trigon' guarantees 180-degrees of mayhem. For more information visit bybextreme.com, Facebook @bybextremefightingseries, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube at @bybextreme.

