Playmaker Kicks Off the NFL Season with 'Impossible Pick 'Em Contest' Offering $1 Million Grand Prize

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading sports media and talent management brand, Playmaker , announced the launch of the "Impossible Pick 'Em Contest", aimed at football fans nationwide, with a grand prize of $1M USD to the contestant that chooses every game correctly in a given NFL week against the spread. The contest is part of Playmaker's larger sports betting program taking fan and player engagement to a new level. The brand's unique approach to sports betting content is aimed at the 21-34 demographic of new and existing sports bettors.

The contest will also include merchandise and cash prizes to the top three participants each week. Voting is open to the US public aged 21+, with one entry per person per week beginning 9/10/21 - 1/2/22 free of charge.

"This contest is an opportunity to give our viewers a legitimate chance to win a million bucks, but also be transparent and shoot straight with them which we frankly think the sports betting content space needs more of," said David Woodley, CCO at Playmaker. "The $1M Impossible Pick Em Contest joins Speed Survivor as one of several fun and free-to-play contests we are rolling out this season with real prizes weekly."

Playmaker CEO, Brandon Harris, adds: "This is going to be an absolute blast. Either we've given football fans a fun free game & an opportunity to win some prizes OR we've completely changed someone's life & created an amazing story. Either possibility is a huge win. We are 100% committed to being fun, honest & positive with our betting games & content."

The contest comes days after Playmaker's announcement of the launch of 'Playmaker Betting', a new content vertical that includes sports betting content, events, games, and more, backed by renowned poker players, Jeff Gross and Phil Helmuth as the company's latest investors.

For the full list of criteria and more information about the 'Impossible Pick 'Em Contest', click here . For more information on Playmaker, visit: https://homeofplaymakers.com/

About Playmaker

Playmaker is a sports-focused media and management company with over 10 million followers on social media, shows on Snapchat Discover, and more than 50 athletes & creators under management. Playmaker is focused on the come-ups & comebacks, helping athletes & artists share and monetize their stories at scale through shows, brand partnerships, merchandise, and more.

