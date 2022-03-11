Playmaker Launches All-New Women's Sports Shows, Signs New Female Talent

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Playmaker is pleased to announce that it has expanded further into women's sports content under its Playmak-Her initiative with several new shows. The fast-growing sports media brand has launched two new Snapchat shows titled "This Day In Women's Sports" & "Playmak-HerKO". The former is focused on timely news in women's sports and the latter on shining a light on the spectacular female athletes in the combat sports world.

Playmaker

The shows are set to launch at the same time as Season 2 of "3 Things" on Snapchat with Nikki Blades, a member of the strong and growing roster of female talent managed by Playmaker under the Playmak-Her brand. The roster also includes well-known influencers Kayce K, Chania Ray, Chloe Foster & Jen Munoz, each of whom has more than 100,000 followers.

This isn't Playmaker's first foray into women's sports content, as they previously produced two shows on Snapchat with female leads including "Playmak-Her" as well as a limited series featuring young star Olympian skateboarder Sky Brown.

"We're all about finding amazing come-up stories and sharing them in fast-paced snackable formats. There are so many amazing untold stories in women's sports," said Playmaker CEO, Brandon Harris. "Just in time to celebrate Women's History Month, we're so excited to shine a light on more and more female athletes and personalities."

Playmaker CCO Devon Harris added: "It's long overdue, both at Playmaker, and in the industry as a whole. We're extremely excited to continue adding great shows featuring female talent in sports, gaming and the surrounding culture. These shows are just the start. We have more incredibly exciting shows coming."

For more information on Playmaker, visit: https://homeofplaymakers.com/

Follow Playmaker on Instagram and YouTube.

About Playmaker

Playmaker is a sports-focused media and management company with over 15 million followers on social media, shows on Snapchat Discover, and more than 50 athletes & creators under management. Playmaker is focused on the come-ups & comebacks, helping athletes & artists share and monetize their stories at scale through shows, brand partnerships, merchandise, and more.

Media Contact

Kalika Hastings for Playmaker

514-518-5452

[email protected]

SOURCE Playmaker