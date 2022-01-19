Playmaker Partners with Popular Pizza Chain &pizza for College Athlete Campaign

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading sports media and talent management brand, Playmaker, announced today the launch of their college athlete NIL partnership with &pizza an American fast casual pizza restaurant chain, with 36 locations in Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Florida, and Massachusetts. The campaign offers college athletes the ability to earn money and receive a variety of prizes.

"The change in NIL rules is a huge game-changer for collegiate athletes. &pizza is proud to partner with Playmaker to support and champion the next generation of sports superstars representing our surrounding communities," said Andy Hooper, &pizza President.

Playmaker launched their NIL college athlete division this past summer to offer a suite of sports marketing services to over 25 signed star players. The company's college recruits have access to top-tier management, partnership activations, exclusive merchandising, premium content development, and audience growth from the Playmaker network, currently offered to their roster of high profile NBA, NFL, and NHL talent.

"We used our social platforms to kick off the campaign as well as the 10 initial athletes to help spread the word. Some of the athletes participating include NFL players Benjamin St Juste and Darnay Holmes, along with 8 collegiate athletes. The students receive pizza points, merch, and a percentage of all the sales they bring in to earn money," explained Polo Kerber, Head of Talent and Partnerships at Playmaker.

The partnership marks &pizza's largest sports collaboration to date, the pizza chain is looking to create a network of ambassadors through a partnership with collegiate athletes across a variety of sports and colleges.

To find the restaurant nearest you, or for more information, visit andpizza.com

For more information on Playmaker, visit: https://homeofplaymakers.com/ Follow Playmaker on Instagram and YouTube .

About &pizza

&pizza is a mission-driven, culture-carrying, modern community pizza shop dedicated to better flavor, quality ingredients, and social betterment that is proud to differentiate itself through visible acts of doing more for their workers by providing and fighting for a livable wage, and supporting activism with empathy and for unity

About Playmaker

Playmaker is a sports-focused media, merchandise, and management company with over 10 million followers on social media, shows on Snapchat Discover, and now more than 50 athletes & creators under management.

