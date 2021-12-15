Playmaker Partners with Tyron Woodley & Frank Gore on All-New Season of "Road to the Fight" Ahead of Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley II

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading sports media and talent management brand, Playmaker, announced their exclusive deal with Tyron Woodley & Frank Gore to produce a new season of their sought-after Snap Discover series "Road to the Fight", which will document the training and buildup of former 5x Welterweight Champion, Tyron Woodley, who will face boxing's newest star, Jake Paul (4-0), in a rematch bout taking place on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL. The series will also document former NFL Pro Bowl RB, Frank Gore, who will make his boxing debut against former NBA star, Devon Williams as part of the undercard.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2

Playmaker's first season of "Road to the Fight" which aired in November 2020 documented former NBA star Nate Robinson's journey leading up to his boxing debut against Jake Paul. The series garnered over 4 million unique viewers leading up to the event.

"Nate's season really helped give fans a closer look at the training, time, and hard work that goes into a fight. We were hoping to give fans as much access as possible and have them feel like they were a part of the process…" Polo Kerber, Playmaker Head of Talent & Nate Robinson's manager said. "Road to the Fight really helped us achieve that."

"We had a blast covering Nate Robinson's road to fighting Jake Paul, and now to be able to show Tyron Woodley's road to the rematch & Frank Gore's transition from running back to boxer is awesome," said Brandon Harris, Playmaker's CEO. "Fans don't always know how hard these athletes work to prepare for these fights that can end in mere moments. We think viewers will be extremely impressed with what Tyron & Frank are doing, and they'll have a lot more information to base their predictions on," continued Harris.

Playmaker's Snapchat series offers fans a front-row seat to the lives and grind of athletes. While some of their exclusive behind-the-scenes content focuses on high-profile athletes, other series highlight athletes' come up and comeback stories. Most of these shows live on Snapchat's Discover platform.

"It's a testament to what the content team has built here to not only get the opportunity to work with Woodley and Gore, but also to turn around a quality daily series with exactly zero lead time. On a personal note: on behalf of Woodley nation, I would like to wish Tyron the best of luck!"- David Woodley Chief Content Officer Playmaker

For more information on Playmaker, visit: https://homeofplaymakers.com/

Follow Playmaker on Instagram and YouTube.

About Playmaker

Playmaker is a sports-focused media and management company with over 10 million followers on social media, shows on Snapchat Discover, and more than 50 athletes & creators under management. Playmaker is focused on the come-ups & comebacks, helping athletes & artists share and monetize their stories at scale through shows, brand partnerships, merchandise, and more.

Media Contact

Kalika Hastings for Playmaker

514-518-5452

[email protected]

SOURCE Playmaker