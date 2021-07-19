Playmaker, Sports Media & Management Brand, Signs All-New Roster of NCAA Star Athletes

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading sports media and talent management company, Playmaker , today announced their college athlete division which will offer a suite of sports marketing services to over 25 newly-signed star players. Included in the roster is a selection of players named to Pro Football Focus' 'Top 50 Football Players' and a number who will be in next year's NBA Draft. As NCAA athletes across the country can now monetize their NIL (name, image, and likeness), Playmaker's college recruits will have access to top-tier management, partnership activations, exclusive merchandising, premium content development, and audience growth from the Playmaker network, currently offered to their roster of high profile NBA, NFL, and NHL talent.

Fueling the next wave of sports athletes and creators, Playmaker is committed to helping build and maintain their player's personal brands - before, during, and after their pro careers. With a combined social media audience of over 10 million, including over 35,000 "influencers" who follow their properties (according to IGBlade), Playmaker's influence in the digital sports media space is large-scale, and helps athletes extend their audience growth and helps brands sell products.

"We think our media & talent team, social assets and expertise allow us to offer a service that is completely unmatched in the talent management space. We're already creating dozens of amazingly popular merchandise designs with our guys and we've been able to grow their Instagrams well over 10,000 followers combined this week," explained Brandon Harris, Playmaker's CEO.

Brand partnerships and sponsorships have been a part of Playmaker's core offering since the company's launch in 2018 and providing authentic and unique brand partnerships have also played a role in generating new revenue for the company, whether it be e-commerce or other direct to consumer industries.

"We're working to provide our athletes with essential and unique resources to help them navigate through NIL opportunities, understand & expand their brand, and build on their audiences & assets," said Polo Kerber, Head of Talent and Partnerships at Playmaker.

For more information on Playmaker, visit: https://homeofplaymakers.com/

Follow Playmaker on Instagram and YouTube .

About Playmaker

Playmaker is a sports-focused media, merchandise and management company with over 10 million followers on social media, shows on Snapchat Discover and more than 25 athletes & creators under management.

Media contact:

Kalika Hastings

[email protected]

514-518-5452

SOURCE Playmaker