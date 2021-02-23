Playmaker, Sports Media Brand, Hires Napoleon 'Polo' Kerber to Run Playmaker Talent

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the results of the Super Bowl fresh on our minds, sports media brand, Playmaker , announced today that they will be aligning with WG Sports , an athlete & talent management firm owned by Napoleon "Polo" Kerber. Kerber will bring his talented roster of professional athletes with him. As Head of Talent & Partnerships, he will launch a talent division under the Playmaker umbrella, joining the ownership group with brothers Brandon and Devon Harris.

Polo Kerber with Nate Robinson and Adoree' Jackson

"This partnership is a no-brainer for me. Polo is one of the most talented & connected in the business," explained Brandon Harris, Playmaker founder. "I saw the dedication to his clients and his creative, content-focused thinking for myself over our year doing business together. He just gets branding and content in a way that very few other agents or managers do," continued Harris.

With one of the largest audiences in sports, Playmaker has over 10 million followers across Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Snapchat, as well as HomeOfPlaymakers.com, a content website that generates over 1 million unique visitors per month. Playmaker partners include Snapchat, Panini, top record labels and more. WG Sports has built a tremendous roster of professional athletes including Nate Robinson, Xavien Howard, Carlos Boozer, and many more. These athletes will benefit from Playmaker's audience, content team and new merchandising and brand partnership opportunities.

Playmaker's newly-created Athlete Partnership Program is designed to help athletes monetize their content and likeness through shows, brand deals, music, and merchandise. The company plans to add additional talent to the roster in the near future and Grant Weber, Director of Talent, from WG Sports has been hired in a recruiting role.

Notable WG Sports Clients:

Nate Robinson - 3 Time Slam Dunk Champion

Carlos Boozer - 2 Time Olympian / 2 Time NBA All Star

Mario Chalmers - 2 Time NBA Champion

Xavien Howard - 1st Team All-Pro / 2 Time NFL Pro Bowl

Corey Clement - Super Bowl 52 Champion

J.C. Jackson - Super Bowl 53 Champion

For more information on Playmaker, visit: https://homeofplaymakers.com/

Playmaker is a sports-focused media, merchandise and management company with over 10 million followers on social media, shows on Snapchat Discover and now more than 25 athletes & creators under management. Playmaker is focused on the come-ups & comebacks, helping athletes, artists & influencers share and monetize their stories at scale through shows, brand partnerships, merchandise and more.

