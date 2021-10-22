FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Playmaker , a sports-focused media, merchandise, and management company with over 15 million followers on social media, 50+ athletes under management, and more than 20 shows on Snap Discover announced today its strategic partnership with 2Crazy , a leading non-fungible tokens (NFTs) platform designed for mainstream accessibility and offering secure and unique ownership of curated collectibles. Customers now have the ability to seamlessly buy, sell and trade digital collectibles across sports and entertainment using their 2CrazyNFT account.

Playmaker Sports Media Brand Partners with Leading Crypto Platform 2CrazyNFT

With Playmaker's proven track record of creating quality digital content and driving strong results for partners, their impressive roster of athletes are activated for content campaigns as well as giveaways and other initiatives which will be carried out in partnership with 2CrazyNFT. Unlike most NFTs on the market, which mainly offer digital bragging rights, 2Crazy users have access to extra perks like lotteries, giveaways, and NFT Drops for users who are staking $2CRZ.

"Playmaker is an established, powerful brand, that has earned its stripes already. Within hours of the partnership announcement on our social media, 2CRZY was already trading 160% higher. We're incredibly thankful to have them alongside us on this journey. We sincerely believe that 2CrazyNFT and Playmaker can offer each other a tremendous amount of value, and this signing is just the beginning of an exciting adventure," said Arthur Getzinger and Dylan Katz, partners and co-founders of 2CrazyNFT.

Playmaker clients include a collection of elite past-and-present NBA players like Nate Robinson and Mario Chalmers, NFL superstars Xavien Howard and Deebo Samuel, and other top athletes in various sports. The Florida-based digital media company showcases nostalgic, rare statistical, and behind-the-scenes content alongside relatable non-pro sports and gaming videos to engage with their audience on social media as well as their own website.

"We are excited to begin our partnership with 2CrazyNFT. The NFT space obviously is all the rage these days, but 2Crazy has built an asset that provides value behind just the physical NFT itself. They are ahead of the curve and we are excited to be along for the journey," explained David Woodley, CRO at Playmaker.

About 2CrazyNFT

2Crazy allows fans to play with or against their favourite personalities with our revolutionary NFT platform! 2Crazy is backed by Twin Apex Capital, ICO Pantera, Exchange.bitcoin.com, Dark Pool, MDA Capital, MXC, Magnus Capital, Stakely, X21, Megala Ventures, Blocksync, Clouds Capital, Skynet, Orion Protocol, Exnetwork Capital, & AU21

About Playmaker

Playmaker is a sports-focused media and management company with over 10 million followers on social media, shows on Snapchat Discover, and more than 50 athletes & creators under management. Playmaker is focused on the come-ups & comebacks, helping athletes & artists share and monetize their stories at scale through shows, brand partnerships, merchandise, and more.

