PlayMatch, an Edtech that integrates eSports and Education

SÃO PAULO, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PlayMatch offers schools educational products in licensing format that address topics about future professions in this world of games and eSports, in a didactic way with a focus on young people, parents and educators. It is the first company in the country to invest in electronic sports linked to education.

The founders bring together thirty years of experience in education, eSports and business.

Gabriel Vinicius is the CEO of PlayMatch and has been active in the eSports market for six years, having already held school competitions throughout the country.

Edilson Fernandes is the company's COO and brings 22 years of experience in education, business and management.

"We already live in an increasingly digital world and electronic sports will be part of the great sports of the future. PlayMatch will be a link between education and eSports, so parents, educators and young people are connected. Our purpose is that in the future every school has its eSports team." Explains Gabriel.

To strengthen management, experienced executives are part of the start-up and make up the company's Advisory Board.

Arthur Bezerra, former CEO of Berlitz in Brazil, with over 20 years of education experience.

Sandro Valeri, Embraer Strategy Director, with more than 17 years of innovation in the aerospace industry, co-founder of EmbraerX and business creator such as Embraer's Flying Car in partnership with UBER.

Mauricio Cataneo, VP & CFO for Latin America at Unisys, with over 30 years of experience in Finance, Corporate Governance and Information Technology.

As early as 2020, PlayMatch will launch two more School League modes and will be the first eSports company to confirm real-time payments using artificial intelligence technology provided by Latam Gateway. Latam is a fintech created by Boacompra founders who are now Playmatch partners.

"Latam Gateway is the first in Brazil that uses, instant payments, to approve all cash payment methods in the region such as "Boleto" and" Bank Deposits" in less than 30 minutes, 24/7 Using AI" says Christian Ribeiro.

"We think this partnership is important because PlayMatch came with a different purpose in the market, seeking a solution for young people who will pursue careers in the new professions." Added Patrícia Maffissoni from Latam.

With the goal of becoming a Brazilian Unicorn in Education and the first in Latin America in the eSports segment, the start-up has a Pre-Money valuation of USD 1 million.

