PlayMonster Accelerates International Expansion with Acquisition of Interplay

The companies have enjoyed a successful, strong partnership since 2016, when PlayMonster acquired a North American license for Interplay's top-selling My Fairy Garden brand, which has enjoyed success in over 10 countries to date. Now PlayMonster, based in Wisconsin, has acquired Interplay's operations and full brand portfolio. This opportunity builds on the natural fit between the two companies and creates real synergy through complementary brands and scale of resources. Both have been among the fastest growing companies in their respective territories over recent years, this new relationship will mean increased growth potential for both PlayMonster and Interplay in existing markets through new and incremental product categories. With the combined depth and breadth of resources from the two companies, the new business is expected to become a stronger performer in the worldwide marketplace.

Bob Wann, Chief PlayMonster of PlayMonster LLC and Chairman of the US Toy Association, said, "This is PlayMonster's first international acquisition and its largest acquisition to-date. This important step will strengthen the excellent team we have, as well as expedite the growth of PlayMonster and Interplay brands around the world. With Interplay becoming the first subsidiary, with an office and employees who will continue the business as usual from their headquarters in Marlow, it gives both companies and outstanding opportunity to grow their business globally."

Ross Ainsworth, Founder at Interplay said, "Our team at Interplay shares with PlayMonster a common philosophy of the importance of play, as well as a passion for creating high-quality, enduring products at affordable prices. We have incredible respect for what the PlayMonster team has been building, and we are looking forward to expanding our brands into North America and beyond."

Bob Wann attributes the success of Interplay to its founder, Ross Ainsworth, who has nurtured the company since its conception. "Ross's passion, creative excellence and team of employees are what got Interplay to where it is today, and it will be an honor to take his vision the next level," said Wann.

About PlayMonster LLC

Beloit, WI-based PlayMonster is a toy and game company that believes in the power of play to make a positive difference in people's lives. Delivering great play value by designing, manufacturing and marketing innovative, fun and quality products, such as "TOTY Game of the Year" Yeti in My Spaghetti® and "TOTY Doll of the Year" Wonder Crew®, along with other award-winning toys and games like The Game of THINGS…®, 5 Second Rule®, Relative Insanity™, Farkle, Super Spinner®, Mirari®, Kid O®, OK to Wake!®, My Fairy Garden®, Marbleocity® and Automoblox® is how PlayMonster helps keep play alive for all ages.

About Interplay UK Ltd.

Interplay has been established for 20 years in the UK and is a multi-award-winning company positioned at the quality end of the toy market, specializing in developing and marketing innovative toys and gifts. A product-lead company with a passion for creating high-quality kits at affordable prices and striving for nothing less than the best for customers, Interplay designs popular in-house brands such as My Fairy Garden®, FabLab®, Fuzzikins Craft®, My Mermaid Lagoon®, CraftBox® My Living World® and myStyle®.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/playmonster-accelerates-international-expansion-with-acquisition-of-interplay-300655699.html

SOURCE PlayMonster LLC