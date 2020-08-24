PlayMonster and Wind Sun Sky Expand the Snap Ships Universe with the Launch of YouTube Animated Series

BELOIT, Wis., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Leading toy company PlayMonster has joined forces with award-winning entertainment company Wind Sun Sky to bring its exciting new Snap Ships brand to life, with the launch of an action-packed animated series now available for streaming on YouTube.

Season 1 of the series, Snap Ships: Dawn of Battle (8 x 4.5 min), takes viewers to the future where the world is under constant attack from a brutal alien threat and the fate of humanity rests with the heroes of the Snap Ships fleet, called The Forge. Klik, Dex, Dee La, 2Bells and Atam use mysterious UJU tech to battle the evil Komplex forces and their villainous leader, The Truth. The series expands the appeal of the newly launched Snap Ships toy line, bringing its BUILD TO BATTLE action play to life with epic animation, battle scenes, and development of the characters and storyline. The pilots and villains of Snap Ships have faces, personalities and back stories that will thrill fans as they watch it all unfold onscreen...

This animated series is PlayMonster's first venture into franchise-driven content production, and Wind Sun Sky, with their vast experience, is the perfect partner to successfully launch and evolve the Snap Ships IP.

"We were excited about the Snap Ships brand when it was a building system with a few items and some big ideas. Now, after working with Wind Sun Sky and seeing those ideas come to life and grow into thrilling content and story, we're more excited than we ever have been about a new product line," said Scott Flynn, VP Sales and Marketing of PlayMonster. "Wind Sun Sky is a valuable partner with impressive abilities, and who is easy and fun to work with—it's a big win for PlayMonster."

Wind Sun Sky's creative work on comics, interactive gaming, online programming, and film and TV such as The Walking Dead, Camp Bonkers, Super Dinosaurs, My Singing Monsters and Summoners War is what impressed PlayMonster and led them to reach out and inquire about a potential partnership.

Catherine Winder, CEO and Executive Producer of Wind Sun Sky, said, "We knew right away that we wanted to be a part of Snap Ships because of its all-around potential. We're excited to partner with PlayMonster, one of the fastest growing toy companies in the industry, to bring the Snap Ships story to life through multi-platform storytelling."

Snap Ships invites kids to build, battle and display an exciting array of cool spacecrafts, merging two of the biggest play patterns for boys—action-play and construction. Already generating great buzz as the product has started hitting store shelves, Snap Ships is one of this fall's most exciting toys geared towards boys ages 8 and up! Available now, Snap Ships can be purchased at great retail partners like Target and Amazon, from $9.99 to $39.99.

