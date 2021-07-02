BELOIT, Wis., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fans won't be able to contain their excitement ("Stop doing that with your face") as the record-setting Emmy award-winning TV Show, Schitt's Creek, distributed and licensed by ITV Studios, partners with PlayMonster's game of THINGS... , the hilarious, best-selling party game. The combination of the game's humor and the show's wit and fundamental warmth will allow fans to connect with the beloved characters.

PlayMonster Announces Schitt's Creek Edition of Top-Selling Party Game, THINGS...!

THINGS... has sold over 4 million copies since first introduced to the market. The hilarious, easy-to-play, party game presents players with provocative topics such as "THINGS… you wouldn't do for a million dollars." However, this time it is with a clever spin to emulate the compelling characters' various personalities from Schitt's Creek, such as "THINGS… Moira needs to survive." or "THINGS… the Roses wish Twyla served at the Café Tropical." Each player writes a response and then takes a turn guessing who said what.

"The hilarity and sarcasm of the Schitt's Creek characters invites fans to relate on many different levels," said Scott Flynn, VP Sales & Marketing at PlayMonster. "Paired with the game of THINGS…, this special edition gives fans a fun, unique way to engage and play, all while referencing their favorite show!"

THINGS... Schitt's Creek Edition includes 200 topic cards, a response pad and sticker sheet, and is for 4 or more players, between ages 14 - Adult. It will be available for purchase for $19.99 exclusively at Target on August 15, 2021, and will be available everywhere else on October 1, 2021.

About PlayMonster

PlayMonster , a leading international toy and game company, believes in the power of play to make a positive difference in people's lives, and strives to keep play alive for all ages by delivering great play value through designing, manufacturing and marketing innovative and fun toys, games and activities. PlayMonster's diversified portfolio includes popular brands and products such as Koosh™, "TOTY Game of the Year" Yeti in My Spaghetti®, plus THINGS…®, 5 Second Rule®, Relative Insanity®, Farkle, SET®, Five Crowns®, Spirograph®, Colorforms, My Fairy Garden®, Face Paintoos™, Fashion Plates®, Latchkits®, and Snap Ships®.

About ITV Studios

ITV Studios is a creator, producer and distributor of world-leading programs that people can't get enough of. We connect millions of people every day and shape and reflect the world they live in. We are More Than TV. The ITV Studios Brand & Licensing division is responsible for all global commercial activities including sponsorship, brand licensing, consumer products, gaming and live events. It represents a diverse portfolio including formats, scripted, game shows and kids, which offer a wide range of commercial opportunities. Key brands include The Voice, Hell's Kitchen, Love Island, I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here, The Chase, Schitt's Creek, Come Dine With Me and The Bodyguard.

About QUINN & SHERRY, INC.

Quinn & Sherry, Inc., (Q&S) is an award winning, game design company that will go to extraordinary lengths to make people laugh. Creators of the THINGS… brand of table-top party games ("Original", "Anniversary Edition", Expansion pack #1 and "Nasty THINGS…"), Q&S has now jumped head-first into the digital world creating the THINGS… APP in house.

