PlayMonster Announces the Acquisition of Ann Williams Group

Brands Including Craft-tastic, Loopdedoo, Loopdeloom, Craft Crush, and Sticker & Chill Join PlayMonster's Lineup, Further Expanding Its Successful Craft and Activities Portfolio

BELOIT, Wis., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Today, leading international toy and game company PlayMonster LLC announced the acquisition of the Michigan-based Ann Williams Group, a leading manufacturer of award-winning, innovative craft and activity kits for all ages. With wide distribution across key mass retailers, including Target, Nordstrom, Michaels, plus specialty and independent retail channels, Ann Williams has sold millions of kits to generations of inspired makers worldwide.

The addition of the Ann Williams business further scales PlayMonster's footprint in the growing craft and activity toy industry category, complementing current activity brands including Spirograph, Colorforms, Latchkits, Face Paintoos, and more.

"The innovation, quality, and attention to detail of Ann Williams' beautiful products are outstanding and best-in-class within the category," said Bob Wann, CEO of PlayMonster. "They deliver a wonderful play experience that aligns perfectly with our vision at PlayMonster and demonstrates a nice synergy with our growth following the successful integration of Kahootz over the last year."

Brands that will join the PlayMonster lineup as part of the acquisition include Craft-tastic®, Loopdedoo®, Craft Crush®, Loopdeloom®, and Sticker & Chill™. From learning to sew or creating room décor to making jewelry and much more, each line invites craft and activities fans of all ages to explore new creative possibilities, learn new skills and express themselves in new and magical ways.

"We've been inspiring creativity with innovative craft and activity kits for more than 12 years, driven by the core belief that hands-on activities and creative play are one of the best gifts you can give a child," said Sheila Wright, Founder and President of Ann Williams Group. "The joy of the experience is so much more than just an activity, and we see those same shared values in all that the PlayMonster team does. We are delighted to become part of the PlayMonster family, continuing to share the magic and possibility of our brands with people everywhere."

For more information on either PlayMonster or Ann Williams Group, please visit: playmonster.com and annwilliamsgroup.com

About PlayMonster

PlayMonster, a leading international toy and game company, believes in the power of play to make a positive difference in people's lives and strives to keep play alive for all ages by delivering great play value through designing, manufacturing, and marketing innovative and fun toys, games and activities. PlayMonster's diversified portfolio includes popular brands and products such as "TOTY Game of the Year" Yeti in My Spaghetti®, plus THINGS…®, 5 Second Rule®, Relative Insanity®, Farkle, SET®, Five Crowns®, Spirograph®, Colorforms, My Fairy Garden®, Face Paintoos™, Fashion Plates®, Latchkits®, and Snap Ships®. For more information, visit https://www.playmonster.com .

