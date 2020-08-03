PlayMonster CEO Bob Wann Announced as a Nominee for the Toy Industry Hall of Fame

Since 1984, the Toy Industry Hall of Fame has recognized esteemed leaders who have made a mark on the toy industry through outstanding contributions and service to the industry, and by fostering a love of play in the hearts of children of all ages. Bob Wann is such a leader, making an indelible mark on the toy industry with over 40 years in service to innovation and the power of play. His passion and support have inspired others to champion play, and reach for greatness in their careers, for their companies, and for the industry.

A brilliant salesman, marketer and product innovator, Wann has led and overseen the growth and global expansion of some of the best-known brands in the industry, including Nerf, Care Bears, Mr. Potato Head, Monopoly, Scrabble, Trivial Pursuit, Pictionary, Clue and Spirograph. Wann has a tenured career with companies including Hasbro, Playskool, Milton Bradley/Parker Brothers, American Greetings and Fisher-Price. More recently, Wann has led the expansion of Patch Products from a small games company to the award-winning, multi-category PlayMonster business, which he continues to grow exponentially in the US and internationally.

In addition to his leadership and service to the industry through all of his company achievements, Wann has worked tirelessly for the advancement of the toy industry and the power of play with more than 10 years of service on the Toy Association Board of Directors, serving eight years on the Executive committee as Chairman, Vice Chairman, Secretary and Treasurer, and seven years as Chairman and host of Playcon. Additionally, Wann has made an incredible contribution elevating charitable work within the toy industry, through work both on the Toy Industry Foundation and in community support initiatives led by his companies.

"To me, there is no more important calling than to champion the power of play for children everywhere, and to challenge myself and our industry as a whole to continue to innovate and bring smiles to young faces," says Wann. "I am humbled and truly honored by this nomination, and above all thankful to do what I love, and share that with others."

