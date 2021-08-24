PlayMonster Enters Strategic Partnership with Hasbro's Beloved Playskool Brands to Engage the Next Generation of Toddlers and Grow the Preschool Category

PlayMonster expands its partnership with Hasbro to include Playskool in 2022 and beyond

BELOIT, Wis., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - PlayMonster is pleased to announce that it has expanded its partnership with Hasbro by entering into a deal with Playskool, that will see PlayMonster strategically grow its preschool category in 2022 and beyond. Both companies will work together to expand and broaden the iconic Playskool brand, bringing new ways to learn and play within the Playskool portfolio, while reimagining Playskool's most beloved, nostalgic brands to engage millennial parents and a new generation of kids.

Pillar brands will include Playskool Weebles, remembered for their iconic wobble which has delighted generations of children through relatable themes, kinetic action, and humor-based play; Playskool Glo Friends, a community of adorable, tiny, glow-in-the-dark bugs that illuminate a child's world from morning to night; Playskool Little Wonders, beautiful sensory playsets made from sustainable wood, and infused with pops of color and engaging delights like lights, sounds and music; and The Original MagnaTab, a Montessori-learning, sensory-based drawing tablet that uses magnets and a stylus to teach letters, shapes and numbers, with the possibility to free-draw whatever a child can imagine!

For over 90 years, the Playskool brand has been synonymous with quality toys. Research shows Playskool has 94% brand recognition and is perceived as classic, learning fun. Sharing those deeply rooted values, PlayMonster plans to reintroduce key, iconic sub-brands under the Playskool banner over the next several years, solidifying PlayMonster in the preschool category.

"I could not be more pleased about the continued and successful expansion of our partnership with Hasbro," said Bob Wann, CEO of PlayMonster. "Preschool is a natural and strategic area of expansion for the company following our proven success in both the games and activities categories, and Playskool is a perfect brand to show off what we do best, bringing a fresh approach to universal, classic play."

"We're beyond pleased to expand our work with PlayMonster and to introduce a stellar new line of Playskool toys that will delight both kids and parents," said Casey Collins, General Manager & SVP of Global Consumer Products at Hasbro. "The talented team at PlayMonster has demonstrated great skill and creativity in working with nostalgic brands, and we are looking forward to what we see ahead for the line."

The past year has marked significant momentum and growth for PlayMonster, with the recent acquisition of craft and activities leader Ann Williams Group, added strength in leadership, focused expansion in licensing and brand partnerships, a slate of successful new product introductions, and the expansion of its global presence with the rebrand of Interplay to PlayMonster UK pointing to the company's continued commitment to growth and innovation. This Playskool partnership will mark the third such licensing deal with Hasbro, following Spirograph in 2019 and the much-anticipated relaunch of KOOSH happening this month.

PlayMonster Playskool brands will be widely available across retail, starting early 2022.

About PlayMonster

PlayMonster, a leading international toy and game company, believes in the power of play to make a positive difference in people's lives and strives to keep play alive for all ages by delivering great play value through designing, manufacturing, and marketing innovative and fun toys, games and activities. PlayMonster's diversified portfolio includes popular brands and products such as "TOTY Game of the Year" Yeti in My Spaghetti®, plus THINGS…®, 5 Second Rule®, Relative Insanity®, Farkle, SET®, Five Crowns®, Spirograph®, Colorforms, My Fairy Garden®, Face Paintoos™, Fashion Plates®, Y'Art®, Latchkits®, and Snap Ships®.

About Hasbro

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to making the world a better place for all children, fans and families. Hasbro delivers immersive brand experiences for global audiences through consumer products, including toys and games; entertainment through eOne, its independent studio; and gaming, led by the team at Wizards of the Coast, an award-winning developer of tabletop and digital games best known for fantasy franchises MAGIC: THE GATHERING and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS.

The company's unparalleled portfolio of approximately 1,500 brands includes MAGIC: THE GATHERING, NERF, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS, as well as premier partner brands. For the past decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media and one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute. Important business and brand updates are routinely shared on our Investor Relations website, Newsroom and social channels (@Hasbro on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.)

© 2021 Hasbro, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

To learn more about PlayMonster, visit playmonster.com

