PlayMonster Jumpstarts the #FacePaintRevolution at KIDZ BOP World Tour Concert in Los Angeles

Created to change the way people think about face painting, Face Paintoos is the mess-free, inexpensive way to paint a child's face. Face Paintoos makes the process easy and long-lasting with no professional artist required. All you have to do is apply the design like you would a temporary tattoo for a smudge and transfer-proof design!

The #FacePaintRevolution encourages children everywhere to get creative and join in on the endless designs that can be created with Face Paintoos, making each design their own in a unique way. Perfect for dressing the part at a KIDZ BOP concert, hosting a birthday party or a day out at the zoo!

"We wanted to create something that allowed kids to express their personalities and make parent's lives easier… and we've done that with Face Paintoos," said Lisa Wuennemann, Associate Vice President of Marketing at PlayMonster. "Kids can switch their Face Paintoos with ease and don't need to worry about smudging their face or transferring it onto clothing."

The removal process is just as easy. Simply use one of the wipes that are included in the package to wipe off the Face Paintoos. With three different theme packs (wild, magical and pet), there's a design for every mood — and song!

We're ready for the #FacePaintRevolution…are you?! Follow the action on the PlayMonster social channels:

About PlayMonster LLC

Beloit, WI-based PlayMonster is a toy and game company that believes in the power of play to make a positive difference in people's lives. Delivering great play value by designing, manufacturing and marketing innovative, fun products such as "TOTY Game of the Year" Yeti in My Spaghetti® and "TOTY Doll of the Year" Wonder Crew®, along with other award-winning toys and games like The Game of THINGS…®, 5 Second Rule®, Relative Insanity®, Mirari®, Farkle, SET® games, OK to Wake!®, My Fairy Garden®, Automoblox®, Marbleocity®, Kid O® and Super Spinner® is how PlayMonster helps keep play alive for all ages.

About KIDZ BOP

KIDZ BOP connects with kids and families through its best-selling albums, music videos, consumer products and live tours. In the US, KIDZ BOP is the No. 1 music brand for kids, featuring today's biggest hits "sung by kids for kids." KIDZ BOP has sold over 21 million albums and generated over 3.5 billion streams since the family-friendly music brand debuted in 2001. The best-selling series has had 24 Top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200 Chart; only three artists in history—The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and Barbra Streisand—have had more Top 10 albums. For more information, visit www.kidzbop.com.

KIDZ BOP is a part of Concord.

SOURCE PlayMonster LLC