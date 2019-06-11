PlayMonster Selects ChizComm as New Agency of Record

TORONTO, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - PlayMonster LLC, Wisconsin-based multi-brand toy and game company known for being Big On Fun, completed their competitive search and has selected ChizComm as their agency of record for digital media strategy, along with PR, events, social media and creative services.

This new partnership complements their existing relationship with Beacon Media Group, who has successfully managed their media buying and planning for the past three years. PlayMonster now has the comprehensive marketing leverage it needs to continue their growth strategies for hit product lines such as My Fairy Garden, Yeti in My Spaghetti, Automoblox, and more.

"This is an exciting win for our agency," said Kathleen Campisano, Global Chief Marketing Officer, ChizComm & General Manager, Beacon Media Group. "We look forward to working hand in hand with the PlayMonster team to create and implement compelling consumer-facing marketing campaigns that reach audiences across all platforms. Having the opportunity to raise awareness surrounding the PlayMonster brand and supporting their mission of championing the power of play for children, adults and families is a real honor."

"We are very excited about our new, expanded relationship with ChizComm. Beacon Media has been a great partner over the past three years and been a key to our recent growth. Now with the synergies from ChizComm and Beacon with the industry changing model of combining media buying with a combined strength in marketing strategy, and PR, Digital & Social marketing, we feel the expanded insights will lead to new and innovative ways to approach our business and aggressive growth plans," said Bob Wann, CEO, PlayMonster LLC.

ABOUT CHIZCOMM

ChizComm is a full-service marketing and communications agency, specializing in the strategy and execution of public relations, digital marketing, social media, and creative services. At ChizComm, they cultivate long-lasting, impactful connections between consumers and brands across a diverse range of industries. Fun and creativity fuel their success across all aspects of strategic cohesive marketing, including paid media campaigns across digital and traditional platforms, product launches, influencer collaborations and events. With a team of dedicated professionals who are committed leaders and influencers in the world of marketing, ChizComm's integrated expertise allows them to bring the voice of brands to the forefront.

ChizComm's philosophy remains as true as it has since their inception many years ago, "Influence, Innovate and Create to bring BIG ideas to life."

ABOUT PLAYMONSTER LLC

Beloit, WI-based PlayMonster is a toy and game company that believes in the power of play to make a positive difference in people's lives. Delivering great play value by designing, manufacturing and marketing innovative, fun products such as "TOTY Game of the Year" Yeti in My Spaghetti® and "TOTY Doll of the Year" Wonder Crew®, along with other award-winning toys and games like The Game of THINGS…®, 5 Second Rule®, Mirari®, Farkle, OK to Wake!®, My Fairy Garden®, Automoblox®, Marbleocity®, Kid O® and Super Spinner® is how PlayMonster helps keep play alive for all ages.

