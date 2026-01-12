PlayNitride and Brillink Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Array-Based Photonic Interconnects

HSINCHU and MIAOLI, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PlayNitride, a global leader in MicroLED technologies, today announced a strategic collaboration with Brillink to develop a next-generation array-based photonic interconnect solution designed to deliver longer reach, lower power consumption, and superior bandwidth density for high-performance computing (HPC)and AI systems.

As one of the industry's foremost MicroLED innovators, PlayNitride will contribute its high-efficiency green MicroLED emitters, enables longer reach, lower power consumption, and more stable performance compared to blue MicroLED emitters—which suffer from higher optical loss and stronger chromatic dispersion in standard optical fibers—creating a more efficient platform for short-reach interconnects.

Brillink, supported by leading semiconductor and photonics innovators Alchip and Artilux, will integrate PlayNitride's green MicroLEDs with an ultra-sensitive GeSi APD array using its proprietary meta-optics and 2D Array Vertical Coupling (2D-AVC) platform to further advance array alignment accuracy and improve manufacturability and reliability. Not only the required emitter power to close the link is drastically reduced with the GeSi APD, the scalability into higher per-channel data rates can further reduce the channel count, resulting in higher bandwidth density (Tbps/mm²), simplified module architecture, and lower overall system cost.

PlayNitride emphasizes that green-emitter optical interconnects overcome the fundamental loss and dispersion challenges compared to blue light. By combining PlayNitride high-efficiency green MicroLED technology with Brillink's advanced coupling architecture, the collaboration enables a new level of energy-efficient, high-reach interconnects tailored for next-generation AI and HPC workloads.

In addition, Brillink highlights its commitment to pushing the boundaries of bandwidth density, power efficiency, and manufacturability in optical I/O. PlayNitride's leading green MicroLED platform pairs perfectly with GeSi APD array, meta-optics, and 2D-AVC coupling technology, together delivering a scalable solution that reduces system cost while unlocking higher data-rate performance for large-scale compute systems.

Together, the growing alliance aims to redefine performance and cost-efficiency for short-reach AEC alternatives for less than 50m reach application with less than 1pJ/bit link power, and broader scale-up interconnect architectures, supporting next-generation AI accelerators, HPC systems, and high-density data center infrastructure.

【About PlayNitride】

PlayNitride Inc. (TWSE: 6854) was formally established in 2014, gathered a group of companions aim to "Change the world" and bring new thinking to Nitride industry. PlayNitride is dedicated to research and development in the field of semiconductors for others; technical research in the field of semiconductors; consultancy in the design and development of semiconductors; design and development of transferring microscale devices onto non-native substrates. Through these innovative R&D and diverse business models, PlayNitride has become a leading company in the field of MicroLED technology. For more information, please visit www.playnitride.com.

【About Brillink】

Founded in 2025, Brillink delivers AI-driven optical solutions featuring proprietary 2D array surface-coupling technology. We offer end-to-end capabilities—from AI-assisted PIC design to optical engines integrating Micro LEDs and Meta-optics. As a comprehensive provider bridging chip development and system design, we are "Connecting Intelligence at Light Speed" to power the next generation of AI infrastructure. For more information, please visit www.brillink.ai.

SOURCE PlayNitride Inc.; Brillink Inc.