PlayOn and Bluegrass Cellular Team Up

SEATTLE, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PlayOn today announced the launch of PlayOn Cloud as part of the Bluegrass Cellular Bundled Gift Program. Bluegrass Cellular customers who select the Unlimited or Unlimited Advantage plans will now have the option of adding a free subscription to the PlayOn Cloud mobile DVR. Customers can record and download all of their favorite shows and movies from Netflix*, Amazon*, Hulu*, HBO* and more and then watch them on their mobile device any time, without using their mobile data or experiencing buffering or grainy video. By downloading their recordings to their Bluegrass Cellular mobile device when on Wi-Fi, they have the option to watch without using mobile data. They can even automatically skip commercials when they watch.

Record and download from the top streaming services. Watch offline without using data.

"We are excited to partner with Bluegrass Cellular to offer this unique streaming solution," boasts PlayOn CEO Jeff Lawrence. "Now, Bluegrass Cellular mobile customers can watch their favorite shows and movies on their phone anytime without worrying about their mobile data usage, and they can automatically skip the commercials. Additionally, Bluegrass Cellular Fixed Wireless customers can watch streaming shows in prime time on their TV, without any buffering, using PlayOn Cloud's scheduled off-peak download feature. There's nothing else like it in the market today."

"We are very pleased to announce the launch of PlayOn Cloud as one of four complimentary gifts available to our Unlimited customers," said Barry Nothstine, VP-Sales and Marketing for Bluegrass Cellular. "With the continued rise of streaming services like Netflix, increasing numbers of people are watching their content on their mobile devices. With PlayOn Cloud, entertainment on the go has never been easier or more enjoyable."

Bluegrass offers the PlayOn Cloud 100G plan with 20 recordings to its Unlimited Advantage customers and the 50G plan with 10 recordings to its Unlimited customers.

About Bluegrass Cellular

Headquartered in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, Bluegrass Cellular delivers superior nationwide cellular services to over one million people across 34 counties in Central Kentucky. Started in 1991, Bluegrass Cellular offers the latest devices and ultra-fast data speeds through XLTE technology, over an expansive 4G LTE network, in addition to its customized integrated business solutions. And with 19 company-owned retail stores and 18 authorized agent locations, locally owned Bluegrass Cellular offers more Customer Care Centers than any other carrier in Central Kentucky. For more information on Bluegrass Cellular plus local store hours and information, visit bluegrasscellular.com or call 1-800-928-CELL. Follow Bluegrass Cellular on Facebook at facebook.com/bluegrasscellular, on Twitter at twitter.com/bluegrasscell and on Instagram at instagram.com/bluegrasscell.

About PlayOn

PlayOn is the world's first fully featured Streaming Video Recorder (SVR). Use PlayOn to watch your favorite streaming videos on your PC or mobile device at any time, even offline. Recorded TV shows and movies can be viewed ad-free, thanks to AdSkip, allowing for interruption-free binging. MediaMall Technologies, the creators of PlayOn and PlayOn Cloud, was founded in 2003 to make it simple, affordable and fun to enjoy your favorite movies, TV shows and videos from the internet on your TV or on your mobile devices. MediaMall has offices in New York and Seattle. Visit us at www.playon.tv or www.playoncloud.com.

*Required subscriptions sold separately.

