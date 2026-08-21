PlayOn Sports Brings the Nation's Top High School Football Games to Fans Nationwide with 2026 MaxPreps Game of the Week

Game of the Week kicks off today with No. 1 St. John Bosco vs. No. 2 Bishop Gorman, streaming free nationwide on the MaxPreps YouTube channel and giving high school athletes, teams and communities a national stage

ATLANTA, Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PlayOn Sports today kicks off the second season of MaxPreps Game of the Week, a season-long series that takes some of the country's biggest high school football games beyond their local communities and broadcasts them to fans nationwide.

MaxPreps Game of the Week

Through MaxPreps Game of the Week, select high school football matchups are streamed nationally on the MaxPreps YouTube channel, giving fans across the country the opportunity to watch top teams and athletes regardless of where they live. MaxPreps extends that national spotlight beyond the broadcast with live updates, highlights, photography, statistics, postgame analysis and social content surrounding each featured matchup.

The 2026 season kicks off tonight with one of the biggest matchups in high school football: No. 1 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) at No. 2 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.). The game begins at 7 p.m. PT at Bishop Gorman High School and will stream free nationwide on the MaxPreps YouTube channel, with additional access through MaxPreps.com and the NFHS Network.

"High school football may be played locally, but the interest in these athletes, teams and traditions extends far beyond any one community," said Perkins Miller, CEO of PlayOn Sports. "Through MaxPreps Game of the Week, we're taking some of the best games happening in communities across the country and making them accessible to fans everywhere. That means more visibility for student-athletes and programs, more ways for families and alumni to stay connected, and a bigger stage for high school sports."

Bringing Local High School Sports to a National Audience

MaxPreps Game of the Week was created to showcase premier high school football matchups while elevating the athletes, coaches and communities behind them. Each featured game combines a national broadcast with coverage across MaxPreps' editorial and social channels before, during and after kickoff.

For fans, that means the opportunity to follow top teams and athletes from anywhere in the country. For families and alumni who may live hundreds or thousands of miles away, it provides another way to stay connected to their schools. And for student-athletes and programs, it provides national visibility that extends well beyond their local markets.

"This is exactly the kind of marquee event MaxPreps Game of the Week was created to showcase," said B.J. Pilling, President of PlayOn Sports. "When the nation's top two high school teams meet on opening weekend, the entire football world is watching. With college and professional football still weeks away, this is a chance for communities across America to experience the nostalgia of Friday night lights and celebrate the athletes, coaches and programs that make high school football so meaningful."

Tonight's matchup brings together two of the most accomplished high school football programs in the country. St. John Bosco won MaxPreps National Championships in 2019 and 2022, while Bishop Gorman finished No. 1 nationally in 2016 and 2023. Together, the programs have won four MaxPreps National Championships.

Throughout the 2026 season, MaxPreps will continue to select standout matchups from across the country, featuring nationally ranked programs, compelling rivalries and the stories behind the teams taking the field. Additional MaxPreps Game of the Week matchups will be announced throughout the season.

Tonight's MaxPreps Game of the Week

Matchup: No. 1 St. John Bosco at No. 2 Bishop Gorman

Date: Friday, Aug. 21, 2026

Time: 7 p.m. PT

Location: Bishop Gorman High School, Las Vegas

Watch: Free nationwide on the MaxPreps YouTube channel, with additional access through MaxPreps.com and NFHS Network

About PlayOn Sports

PlayOn Sports is the nation's leading technology company powering high school athletics, serving thousands of schools and millions of fans nationwide. GoFan, NFHS Network and MaxPreps are the trusted PlayOn brands connecting fans, families, athletes and schools through ticketing, streaming, highlights, scores and stats. Together, every game reaches more fans, generates more engagement and creates greater support for school athletic programs. As high school sports continue to grow, PlayOn remains committed to strengthening the communities at the heart of the game. To learn more, visit playonsports.com.

About MaxPreps

Since 2002, MaxPreps has been America's source for high school sports information, serving millions of athletes, parents, coaches and administrators monthly. Dedicated to covering every team, game and player, MaxPreps supports local sports communities with its tools and award-winning photography, video, articles and social channels. For more information about MaxPreps and for the latest high school sports news, scores and expert analysis, visit MaxPreps.com.

About NFHS Network

The NFHS Network connects communities to high school sports, streaming over 600,000 live and on-demand events annually for more than 8,500 schools nationwide. Schools can broadcast with automated cameras and produce select events with student-led crews. A joint venture between the NFHS and PlayOn Sports, the NFHS Network brings high school sports to fans on any device, wherever they are. Fans can watch online at www.NFHSnetwork.com or through the NFHS Network app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Google TV.

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Trevor Bowden

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SOURCE PlayOn Sports