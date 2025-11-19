PlayOn Sports Recognized as One of the Fastest-Growing Companies in North America in 2025 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

National leader in sports technology, analytics and media attributes 136% revenue growth to platform innovation and expanding impact across schools and communities nationwide.

ATLANTA, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PlayOn Sports , a national leader in sports technology, analytics and media, has been named one of North America's fastest-growing companies in North America in 2025, earning a place on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™ for the fourth consecutive year. The annual list ranks technology, media, life sciences, telecommunications, fintech and energy tech companies - both public and private - on exceptional growth trajectories, with PlayOn achieving a remarkable 136% growth over the past three years.

PlayOn ranks as the 17th fastest-growing company in Atlanta, and is included in the highly competitive category of "Software and Services," which makes up more than 50% of this year's list. The company debuted at #452 in 2022, rose to #274 in last year's edition, and came in at #480 this year, with much of the growth over the last few years being attributed to continual innovation across its brands, GoFan, MaxPreps, and NFHS Network, empowering the schools and communities at the center of high school sports.

"Being recognized on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ for the fourth consecutive year is a tremendous honor and a testament to the incredible team we have at PlayOn," said Perkins Miller, CEO of PlayOn. "Their continued commitment to serving schools, athletes and fans nationwide will allow us to continue building on this strong foundation, and we're focused on accelerating innovation and enhancing the experience for every community that relies on us to elevate their programs."

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must be headquartered in North America and own proprietary intellectual property, or proprietary technology, that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must also have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000, and current-year operating values of at least $5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater.

For more information about the Technology Fast 500, please visit www.deloitte.com . To learn more about PlayOn, please visit playonsports.com .

About PlayOn

PlayOn is redefining the way schools, fans, and teams connect through live streaming, digital ticketing, and sports media. With a focus on fan engagement and community experience, PlayOn creates technology that brings every game closer to the people who care most. The company's family of brands includes GoFan, MaxPreps, and NFHS Network, each working together to enhance how high school sports are experienced, shared, and celebrated nationwide.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 460,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com .

Media Contact:

Trevor Bowden

[email protected]

SOURCE PlayOn! Sports