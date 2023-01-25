Playout automation market: Driven by rising need for multilingual playout - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The playout automation market size is forecast to increase by USD 1956.76 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 16.51%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the rising need for multilingual playout, mandatory digitalization of cable TV, and high presence of multichannel video program distributors.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Playout Automation Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including 305broadcast, Amagi Corp., Aveco sro, Avid Technology Inc., Avmeda LLC, Axel Technology srl, Belden Inc., BroadStream Solutions Inc., Cinegy LLC, Dalet SA, Evertz Technologies Ltd., HARDATA, Harmonic Inc., iHeartMedia Inc., Imagine Communications Corp., NVerzion Inc., Pebble Beach Systems Group plc, SI Media srl, Sony Group Corp., and wTVision.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by end-user (international broadcasters and national broadcasters), genre (sports, news, entertainment, cartoon and learning, and lifestyle and knowledge), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by end-user (Inclusion/Exclusion)

The market growth in the international broadcasters segment will be significant during the forecast period. The rise in digitalization has accelerated the access and demand for international television content in smaller towns and cities. In addition, the rising popularity of international channels such as AXN, HBO, BBC, Discovery, CNN, FOX, and Fashion TV is fueling the growth of the segment.

What are the key data covered in this playout automation market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the playout automation market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the playout automation market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the playout automation market industry across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of playout automation market vendors

The industrial automation control market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.46% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 39.34 billion . The increasing focus on smart factories is notably driving the industrial automation control market growth, although factors such as the lack of effective interoperability may impede the market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.46% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . The increasing focus on smart factories is notably driving the industrial automation control market growth, although factors such as the lack of effective interoperability may impede the market growth. The programmable logic controller (PLC) market in APAC is projected to grow by USD 880.06 million with a CAGR of 3.86% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The increasing demand for compact automation solutions is notably driving the programmable logic controller (PLC) market growth in APAC, although factors such as the growing market for industrial PCs and DCS (distributed control systems) as substitutes may impede the market growth.

Playout Automation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 170 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.51% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1956.76 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 16.43 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, China, Russia, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 305broadcast, Amagi Corp., Aveco sro, Avid Technology Inc., Avmeda LLC, Axel Technology srl, Belden Inc., BroadStream Solutions Inc., Cinegy LLC, Dalet SA, Evertz Technologies Ltd., HARDATA, Harmonic Inc., iHeartMedia Inc., Imagine Communications Corp., NVerzion Inc., Pebble Beach Systems Group plc, SI Media srl, Sony Group Corp., and wTVision Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global playout automation market 2017 - 2021

4.2 End User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Genre Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.3 International broadcasters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 National broadcasters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Genre

7.1 Market segments

7.3 Sports - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 News - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Entertainment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Cartoon and learning - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Lifestyle and knowledge - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.8 Market opportunity by Genre

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Avid Technology Inc.

12.4 Avmeda LLC

12.5 Belden Inc.

12.6 Cinegy LLC

12.7 Dalet SA

12.8 Evertz Technologies Ltd.

12.9 HARDATA

12.10 Harmonic Inc.

12.11 iHeartMedia Inc.

12.12 Imagine Communications Corp.

12.13 NVerzion Inc.

12.14 Pebble Beach Systems Group plc

12.15 SI Media srl

12.16 Sony Group Corp.

12.17 wTVision

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

