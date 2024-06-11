Playout Automation Market size is set to grow by USD 3.43 billion from 2024-2028, Rising need for multilingual playout boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global playout automation market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.43 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 22.26% during the forecast period. Rising need for multilingual playout is driving market growth, with a trend towards high popularity of cloud-based ott channel. However, high adoption of free internet tv services poses a challenge. Key market players include 305broadcast, Amagi Corp., Aveco sro, Avid Technology Inc., Avmeda LLC, Axel Technology srl, Belden Inc., BroadStream Solutions Inc., Cinegy LLC, Dalet SA, Evertz Technologies Ltd., HARDATA, Harmonic Inc., iHeartMedia Inc., Imagine Communications Corp., NVerzion Inc., Pebble Beach Systems Group plc, SI Media srl, Sony Group Corp., and wTVision.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global playout automation market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Playout Automation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.26% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 3439.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 17.92 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, Russia, China, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled 305broadcast, Amagi Corp., Aveco sro, Avid Technology Inc., Avmeda LLC, Axel Technology srl, Belden Inc., BroadStream Solutions Inc., Cinegy LLC, Dalet SA, Evertz Technologies Ltd., HARDATA, Harmonic Inc., iHeartMedia Inc., Imagine Communications Corp., NVerzion Inc., Pebble Beach Systems Group plc, SI Media srl, Sony Group Corp., and wTVision

Market Driver

The OTT industry's expansion, driven by the internet's global reach and advancements in technologies like AI, ML, AR, and VR, has led to a surge in demand for personalized, on-demand content. This trend has significantly increased the number of subscribers for streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Sling TV. As these players expand globally, the need for cost-effective playout solutions has become crucial. Playout automation offers a viable solution by reducing capital expenses associated with traditional playout methods. The market for playout automation is expected to grow substantially due to the rising popularity of cloud-based OTT services.

The Playout Automation market is currently experiencing significant growth, with an increasing number of businesses adopting this technology. Channels, providers, and operators are leveraging this solution to streamline their operations and improve efficiency. Trends include the use of chatbots and artificial intelligence for automating content delivery. Broadcasting and live events are also being automated, allowing for real-time telecasts and interactive experiences.

Additionally, the integration of advertising and sponsorships is a key trend, enabling targeted and personalized content delivery. Overall, Playout Automation is revolutionizing the media and entertainment industry, providing cost savings, increased productivity, and enhanced viewer engagement.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

The global playout automation market faces challenges due to the increasing popularity of free Internet TV services in Japan . Consumers prefer these platforms for their convenience and cost-effectiveness, leading to a decrease in demand for paid TV subscriptions. Paid services must offer additional features to attract and retain customers. The high penetration of broadband in Japan exacerbates this trend, potentially hindering market growth during the forecast period.

. Consumers prefer these platforms for their convenience and cost-effectiveness, leading to a decrease in demand for paid TV subscriptions. Paid services must offer additional features to attract and retain customers. The high penetration of broadband in exacerbates this trend, potentially hindering market growth during the forecast period. Playout automation is a crucial aspect of modern broadcasting and media industries. However, implementing it comes with several challenges. One significant challenge is ensuring the accuracy and consistency of content delivery across various platforms. Another challenge is integrating new technologies and keeping up with the latest industry trends.

Additionally, ensuring compliance with regulations and maintaining security are ongoing concerns. Furthermore, managing and optimizing playout workflows can be complex, requiring efficient and effective tools. Overall, addressing these challenges requires a robust and adaptable playout automation solution.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

End-user 1.1 International broadcasters

1.2 National broadcasters Genre 2.1 Sports

2.2 News

2.3 Entertainment

2.4 Cartoon and learning

2.5 Lifestyle and knowledge Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 International broadcasters- The international broadcasters segment dominates the global playout automation market in 2023, driven by the widespread acceptance and global reach of popular channels like AXN, HBO, BBC, Discovery, CNN, FOX, and Fashion TV. However, the growth rate of this segment is forecasted to moderate due to the rising preference for country-specific channels during live events. Despite this, the increasing digitalization in smaller towns and cities will boost the popularity of international content, fueling market expansion.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Playout Automation Market encompasses the provision of advanced solutions for Transmission of Radio and Television channels. These systems facilitate Broadcast network operations through Ingesting, Trimming, and Scheduling of Radio channels. Playout automation solutions also include Mixing, Graphics, Channel management operations, and Logo Inserters.

Operators utilize these systems for Satellite and Cable distribution, relying on Servers and Character Generators for Network Layouts. Real-Time Video Processing is a crucial feature, enabling efficient Advertising Billing and seamless integration with Distributors and Partners. Broadcasters leverage these solutions for effective Playout automation, ensuring high-quality Broadcasting to end-users.

Market Research Overview

The Playout Automation market refers to the industry dedicated to providing solutions that automate the process of preparing and delivering content for broadcast. This technology enables media organizations to streamline their operations, reduce manual errors, and ensure consistent branding and messaging across multiple channels.

Playout Automation systems utilize advanced features such as media asset management, scheduling, and playlist creation to optimize content delivery. They also offer real-time monitoring and reporting capabilities to help broadcasters make informed decisions and respond to audience demands. The market for Playout Automation continues to grow as media companies seek to enhance their viewer experience and increase operational efficiency.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

International Broadcasters



National Broadcasters

Genre

Sports



News



Entertainment



Cartoon And Learning



Lifestyle And Knowledge

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio