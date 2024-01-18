Playout Automation Market to grow by USD 1.95 billion from 2022 to 2027, Rising need for multilingual playout to drive the growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The playout automation market is expected to grow by USD 1.95 billion from 2022 to 2027 and the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 16.51% during the forecast period. The rising need for multilingual playouts is a key factor driving market growth. A large audience base is provided by broadcasters as cable and satellite TV services are becoming more common in rural and city areas. Broadcasters have enabled linguistic diversity. Consequently, the demand for channel diversification, which has a decisive effect on the growth of the global market, is increased by the diversity of viewing preferences. CiaB shall also assist in the placing of multilingual regional-specific commercials during playout. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Playout Automation Market 2023-2027

The market is segmented by end-user (international broadcasters and national broadcasters), genre (sports, news, entertainment, cartoon and learning, and lifestyle and knowledge), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the playout automation market: 305broadcast, Amagi Corp., Aveco sro, Avid Technology Inc., Avmeda LLC, Axel Technology srl, Belden Inc., BroadStream Solutions Inc., Cinegy LLC, Dalet SA, Evertz Technologies Ltd., HARDATA, Harmonic Inc., iHeartMedia Inc., Imagine Communications Corp., NVerzion Inc., Pebble Beach Systems Group plc, SI Media srl, Sony Group Corp., and wTVision

Playout Automation Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 16.43% YOY growth in 2023.

The Playout Automation Market is propelled by the increasing demand for efficient and seamless broadcasting processes. Key drivers include Broadcast Automation, Media Asset Management (MAM), and Content Delivery. Video Playout, Channel Branding, and Master Control play pivotal roles, alongside Automation Software and Playlist Management. Graphics Integration, Virtualization, and Multi-Channel Playout enhance versatility. The market thrives on 24/7 Broadcasting, Live Event Playout, and Cloud Playout, with a shift towards IP-Based Playout. Transmission Automation, Ad Insertion, and Schedule Automation are critical, supported by Media Workflow Automation and Disaster Recovery. Noteworthy components include Video Server, Metadata Management, Quality Control, and Monitoring and Logging. On-air Graphics, Compliance Recording, and Remote Playout are integral, along with Integration with OTT Platforms, Automation Control Systems, and Playout Hardware.

The scope for technological evolution is a major trend in the market.

High adoption of free Internet TV services is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

The market share growth by the international broadcasters segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing digitalization in smaller towns and cities is expected to boost the popularity of international television content as consumers gain access to specialized channels. As international channels receive global acceptance and are also broadcast worldwide, the world market for international broadcasters is expected to grow at a moderate rate. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

