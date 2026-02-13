PLAYPOWER TO ACQUIRE BCI BURKE

Acquisition to combine two strong, vibrant cultures committed to creating legendary play experiences

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PlayPower, one of the world's leading designers and manufacturers of recreational and outdoor living systems, announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire BCI Burke, an established leader in commercial playground equipment.

Headquartered in Fond du Lac, WI, BCI Burke designs and manufactures high-quality play environments for parks, schools, early childhood centers, residential communities, and other segments. The company has a strong brand legacy, a differentiated manufacturing approach, and a national network of experienced independent sales representatives.

"BCI Burke is a highly complementary addition to PlayPower and meaningfully enhances our portfolio," said PlayPower CEO Bryan Yeazel. "In addition to bringing a strong brand with a long history of growth, Burke shares the values and culture that define PlayPower, from the front office to the shop floor. We're excited to support the Burke team as they continue their focus on product innovation, operational excellence, and customer engagement."

PlayPower was recently acquired by Platinum Equity in October 2025.

"BCI Burke brings an innovative product set, a strong management team, and a thriving network of independent reps into the PlayPower family," said Platinum Equity Co-President Jacob Kotzubei and Managing Director Nathan Eldridge. "We are committed to supporting this platform as it continues to grow, adds complementary capabilities, and enhances its ability to serve customers."

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, and is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2026.

"We are excited to partner with BCI Burke and its outstanding management team, and look forward to collaborating with our new teammates after the transaction officially closes to better serve our end customers," Yeazel added.

Lincoln International is serving as financial advisor to PlayPower, and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP is serving as PlayPower's legal counsel on the transaction.

About PlayPower

Headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina, PlayPower designs and manufactures a wide range of products for outdoor recreation and living, including playground systems, recreational equipment, and related solutions, serving key end markets such as schools, parks and recreation, commercial and industrial facilities, residential communities, marine environments, and hospitality venues. The company maintains an international footprint with manufacturing and distribution facilities across North America and Europe, enabling efficient delivery, reduced transit times, and compliance with regional regulatory and design standards.

About BCI Burke

At BCI Burke, play is our passion and creating Play That Moves You means researching and designing products and playscapes that inspire adventure, bring people together, foster development and keep communities moving. We've been bringing the highest level of play, playgrounds, recreation and outdoor fitness to the communities we serve for more than 100 years and are just getting started. Learn more about our movement at bciburke.com.

