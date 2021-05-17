Playrcart Signs Anheuser-Busch and Boots to Pilot New AdTech Integrations

LONDON, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Playrcart ( www.playrcart.com ), the company that turns assets into instantly transactional ads, today announces partnerships with Anheuser-Busch InBev, Beer Garage, the Innovation Arm of AB inBev (US/UK) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (UK).

The brands will integrate Playrcart's technology into the media content they're already creating to enable customers to transact directly within their advertising assets. Whether it's purchasing a product, donating to a charity or booking a service, customers can do it all immediately and directly without ever leaving the ad itself. In fact, Playrcart's new roster of partners are working with Playrcart to integrate a variety of call to actions at step one of the customer journey, when attention - and engagement - is at its highest.

Just last month, Playrcart won a pilot contract for Anheuser-Busch InBev, Beer Garage as part of MADFest's MAD/ / Anywhere competition, where hundreds of start-ups pitched AB InBev how their technology could boost AB InBev's D2C channels and acquire customers more efficiently1. Daniel Turcotte, Global Innovation Manager, Beer Garage - AB InBev commented, "As Playrcart successfully won the AB InBev pitch at Mad//Fest, we feel their solution offers unique benefits as a progressive D2C transactional Ad technology that we are excited to trial on both sides of the pond."

Playrcart is also excited to announce the results of its recent partnership with Walgreens Boots Alliance, specifically its skincare brand Liz Earle. The brand incorporated Playrcart's technology into its video content for an initial pilot, and as a result saw the 'clicks' required to achieve checkout online reduced by 72%. And all within the advertising asset itself. After seeing such positive results, they requested a phase 2 roll out.

UK Marketing Director at Liz Earle, Katie Swift, comments: "At Liz Earle Beauty Co. we know that having a convenient way to shop is really important to consumers. We recognise that the current climate requires brands to take a fresh look at how to best reach and service new customers, and see the in-ad purchase technology offered by Playrcart as a way of driving trial in a uniquely engaging and user-friendly way. Now more than ever this technology feels highly relevant, and we are looking forward to seeing how it opens up a new opportunity for brands and customers alike."

With customers abandoning just under 70% of all online shopping carts2, Playrcart is truly transforming the traditional "shoppable video" space. Glen Dormieux, Founder and CEO comments: "We're thrilled to be working with such incredible brands that see the potential in Playrcart's technology to truly transform their sales online. Our new partners are brands we admire and we can't wait to get to work!"



1 https://www.madfestlondon.com/insights/ab-inbev-walgreens-and-gsk-innovation-madanywhere

2 https://cxl.com/blog/shopping-cart-abandonment-how-to-recover-baskets-of-money/#:~:text=An%20average%20of%2067.75%25%20of,online%20shopping%20cards%20are%20abandoned .

SOURCE Playrcart

Related Links

http://www.playrcart.com

