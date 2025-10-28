Playsaurus Backs Solo Dev SDG Games on Absurd Idle Fishing Sim Black Hole Fishing

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Playsaurus announced it will publish Black Hole Fishing, an incremental idle fishing game by solo developer SDG Games, on Steam. A free demo is available now. The full launch is planned for January 2026.

Black Hole Fishing blends chill idle progression with gleeful science. Players stock ponds, tinker with traits, crossbreed, and design fish, then feed their catches to a growing singularity to reach new layers of water and new systems.

Old style magazine shop Black hole lake

Feature highlights:

Genetics-driven progression with collecting, combining, breeding, and direct trait injection

Layered pond resets that reveal deeper spaces to fish

Steam features at launch: Achievements, Cloud, and Stats

Demo available now on Steam with wishlist support

"A good idle loop is all about steady discovery," said Austin Oblouk, CEO of Playsaurus. "Black Hole Fishing adds a playful genetics lab to that loop and makes it feel fresh. We're excited to help SDG Games scale it for Steam."

Availability

The Black Hole Fishing demo is live on Steam. The full release is planned for January 2026.

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3667390/Black_Hole_Fishing/

Contact: [email protected]

About Playsaurus

Playsaurus is a developer and publisher focused on idle and incremental games, known for developing Clicker Heroes and Mr. Mine, and as the Steam publisher of Cookie Clicker, Sixty Four, and Tingus Goose.

About SDG Games

SDG Games is a solo developer building experimental incremental games with an emphasis on systems, generative art, and accessibility.

Media Contact:

Austin Oblouk

19495192196

[email protected]

SOURCE Playsaurus